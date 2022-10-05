Queer club night NSFW is back for another mind-blowing party

The monthly Not Safe For Work (NSFW) club night is back in Dublin at Grand Social this Saturday, October 8, after its hugely successful gig behind the fridge door at the Brutopolis stage in Electric Picnic.

The party was created by renowned DJ and composer Lee Bracken, alongside Sean Fitzpatrick, as a way to introduce something new to Dublin’s LGBTQ+ community. They aim to “bring a flavour of the European underground rave scene to Dublin,” through their thrilling parties.

“We want more alternative safe spaces for queer people and allies to be free to express themselves amongst like-minded people to awesome music,” Sean told GCN earlier this year.

NSFW Dublin has a no phone policy to “allow people to dress as they please and to play and dance without reproach.” Therefore, dressing creatively and kinky is highly encouraged by the party hosts.

“We want to see your best and nastiest outfits,” they said.

This edition will be headlined by DMC, an acclaimed UK-based DJ and producer, with support from co-founder and resident L.Ivory. Then, following their tradition of promoting emerging local artists, they will have Derv who has appeared on some significant line-ups this year, such as Index and Slither.

Furthermore, NSFW Dublin is delighted to welcome back Bluebird to the club stage on Saturday night after her “provocative avant-garde” performance that won over the crowd at the Brutopolis stage during Electric Picnic.

NSFW Dublin announced that there will be a dark room available in the club on Saturday with supplies from MPOWER Ireland. Therefore, people should be prepared for a night full of bondage, harnesses, feathers and much more.

Tickets for NSFW’s highly anticipated party at the Grand Social are available through eventbrite. Early bird tickets are already sold out, but general admission is available for €15 plus fees – act fast to secure your spot!