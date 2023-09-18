Outhouse to host much-anticipated series of queer Culture Night events

Friday, September 22, is Dublin’s much-anticipated annual Culture Night, and this year, Outhouse is offering a fabulous series of queer storytime events.

This one-night series called FUNDAMENTAL will feature readings from LGBTQ+ artists and community organisations who will share their stories for “an evening of community collaboration through art and storytelling.”

Several queer groups are participating in this 2023 Culture Night series, including Sex Workers Alliance Ireland, Black Queer Book Club, Small Trans Library, Outhouse Library and yours truly, GCN.

Each organisation involved will perform a reading ranging from historic texts to more contemporary pieces. These readings will honour the respective communities and respond to the theme of what queer culture looks like in Ireland today.

This #CultureNight, Outhouse presents FUNDAMENTAL: An evening of community collaboration through art and storytelling from a variety of artists and community organisations. 🗓️Friday, Sept 22 More info & free tickets at Link in Bio#culturenight2023 #culturenightdublin pic.twitter.com/tXrJE9Z3ES — Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre (@Outhouse_Dublin) August 28, 2023

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI) will read at 5pm. This organisation works with sex workers for better access to rights, health and justice in Ireland. Their mission is to promote the social inclusion, health, safety, civil rights and the right to self-determination of sex workers, and they advocate for all sex workers to have a voice.

At 6pm, GCN’s Editorial Assistant, Han Tiernan, will present ‘WE’RE HERE: A Stroll Through the GCN Archive’.

In this talk, Han will introduce the new GCN Archive website, which launched in June of this year to offer the first decade of GCN’s print archive, dating back to 1988, fully digitised and available online for free. Han will also mark the 30th anniversary since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland by exploring GCN’s coverage in the lead-up to the 1993 legislation.

The 7pm reading comes from the Black Queer Book Club, which is a community-led collective and safe space based in Ireland created by Black queer people for Black queer people to read, discuss and grow in a friendly and supportive community.

At 8pm, the reading will come from the Small Trans Library, a community library, mutual aid organisation, and arts and events platform based in Dublin. They will highlight the value of the library catalogue and of trans writing past and future.

Finally, at 9pm, the Outhouse Library will be showcasing its own fabulous collection as part of the event.

All of these queer Culture Night live readings will take place in Outhouse, Dublin’s dedicated LGBTQ+ community resource centre, which maintains an inclusive, safe space for LGBTQ+ people and focuses on the core values of community, equality and partnership.

Each reading is free to attend, but space is limited, so grab your tickets while they’re still available.