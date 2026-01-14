Palestine Action hunger striker in critical condition as emergency protest takes place in Dublin

Heba Muraisi, an imprisoned hunger striker linked to Palestine Action, is said to be in a critical condition, as she marks Day 73 of her hunger strike.

Earlier this week, the UK-based protestor told Al Jazeera that she “no longer feels hunger”, but is suffering with pain and is “deteriorating as the days go by.”

Muraisi is among a number of imprisoned hunger strikers who have issued a number of demands to the UK government. Today also marks Day 66 of Kamran Ahmed’s hunger strike and Day 52 of an alternate-day hunger strike for Lewie Chiaramello, who has Type 1 diabetes.

The hunger strikers have demanded to be released on bail, a fair trial and the lifting of the designation of Palestine Action as a terrorist group. They are also calling for Elbit Systems, an Israeli arms company which has multiple sites in the UK, to be shut down.

Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign has organised an emergency protest outside the Dáil today, January 14, at 5.30pm.

Ahead of the demonstration, IPSC Chairperson Zoe Lawlor said it is “unconscionable that the British Government is refusing to speak to the hunger strikers or their representatives.”

“One of the demands that Keir Starmer has refused to discuss is Heba Muraisi’s request to be transferred back to prison to Bronzefield prison, where she can be visited by her mother,” Lawlor said. “This refusal is extraordinarily cruel and inhumane. Heba was transferred, last October, to HMP New Hall against her wishes, hundreds of miles away from her family and support system in London, which are crucial as her health deteriorates. This is in violation of her right to maintain meaningful contact with her family.”

Lawlor reiterated ISPC’s solidarity with the hunger strikers and called for the fulfilment of their demands.

“We demand, along with human rights and solidarity organisations and people in England, Scotland, Wales and throughout the world, that Keir Starmer and the British Government take immediate steps to stop the deaths, in their prisons, of these young people,” Lawlor said. “End complicity with genocide.”