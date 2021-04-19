Panti for Eurovision: Queen of Ireland launches campaign to present results from Irish jury

Just when you thought the Eurovision couldn’t get any gayer, Panti pops up to throw her wig in the ring to present the results from the Irish jury for this year’s event.

Having campaigned tirelessly for marriage equality and gay rights for decades, she has decided to take on the thing that is really the most important for the gays of Ireland: the Eurovision.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin is on board, Linda Martin is chaining herself to the gates of RTÉ as we speak and even the Irish Embassy in Romania is supporting the campaign.

"I'm Hazel Chu and I endorse this campaign message by @PantiBliss" (Spoken with voice-over) https://t.co/4zfPFqpKxp — Hazel Chu (@hazechu) April 15, 2021

This gets 12 points from Bucharest https://t.co/fL42sbI5NO — Irish Embassy Romania (@IrishEmbBuch) April 15, 2021

Panti my dearest friend. Supporting you by chaining myself to the railings in RTÉ would be small fry considering the support you’ve given me over the years. Europe would love you. — Linda Martin (@RealLindaMartin) April 18, 2021

Unfortunately lip syncing is frowned upon in Eurovision so we will not be seeing Panti perform on our screens anytime soon. Although I would pay good money to see her perform Dustin the Turkey’s 2008 entry, ‘Irelande Douze Pointe’.

Straight guys sent a literal turkey to represent Ireland at Eurovision and now they want me to care about the football competition. #Panti4GaySuperleagueResults — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) April 19, 2021

“I’m racking up the endorsements at this stage,” Panti told RTÉ 2fm. “Guinness Ireland, Paul O’Connell, Gráinne Séoige, two thirds of The Corrs that matter.”

Nicky Byrne has done it and if he gets to do it again frankly that would be homophobic.”

Panti also laid out her argument for why she should get the presenting gig: “Let’s be honest it’s the gayest thing on television every year and I am one of the gayest people in the country.” You can’t argue with that logic.

Well bien sur this should happen. https://t.co/jCSK2N7X3X — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) April 16, 2021

As Ireland’s largest LGBTQ+ press, GCN approves this message.

After a two year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is due to take place 18th-22nd May. The Dutch city of Rotterdam which was supposed to host last year’s cancelled event has been given a second chance with the Ahoy Arena being given hosting duties.

Despite the Netherlands currently being in a lockdown, it is expected that the arena will be half full as part of a test event in the country. 3,500 desperate Eurovision-starved homosexuals…. I mean 3,500 lucky people will get to watch in person with each of them being tested for coronavirus beforehand. Ireland’s entry this year is Lesley Roy with her song ‘Maps’. Lesley was also lined up to be Ireland’s 2020 entry.

Is anyone else having phone coverage issues in the Donnybrook area? Cos I still haven't got a call from @RTE #Panti4EurovisionResults — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) April 19, 2021

As far as Panti’s hosting duties are concerned, it is now a waiting game. But the silence from RTÉ is deafening.