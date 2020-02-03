Party representatives announced for BeLonG To and GCN #VoteWithPride live event

Tomorrow evening, Tuesday February 4 at 7pm, BeLonG To and GCN will host #VoteWithPride – a Hustings to be broadcast live on Facebook. Political party representatives will be on hand to answer questions of importance to the LGBT+ community.

In advance of the event, the community were invited to submit questions by emailing [email protected] with specific queries relevant to LGBT+ people. #VoteWithPride viewers on the night can also participate in the conversation through the hashtag #VoteWithPride on social media.

The party representatives for the event have been announced. They are:

Sinn Féin – Senator Fintan Warfield

Labour – Senator Ivana Bacik

Fianna Fáil – Senator Gerry Horkan

Fine Gael – Deirdre Duffy – Candidate for Dublin Central

Social Democrats – General Secretary Brian Sheehan

Green Party – Councillor Una Beibhinn Power (Spokesperson on Equality)

People Before Profit – Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin – Candidate for Dublin Rathdown

Co-organisers BeLonG To share, “On February 8th, your vote in the General Election will be crucial to decide the future for LGBT+ people in Ireland. Despite significant achievements within the past number of years regarding LGBT+ equality and inclusion, there is still so much more to do as we witness a rise in hate speech and hate crime directed at our friends and family members because of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Join us on February 4 to hear what candidates have to say about what they are going to do about issues that matter to us as a community. And don’t forget to #VoteWithPride on February 8. Your voice, your vote matter.”

GCN added “Our community can be proud to have affected such profound societal change in the past four decades (and more). We have achieved these changes with the power of solidarity and togetherness. Our strength lies in our intersections and our support for all parts of our diverse LGBT+ community. We are at our strongest together. Please use your vote on February 8.”

Join the conversation at 7pm, February 4 over on the GCN Facebook page and be a part of this informative experience to help everyone vote with Pride.