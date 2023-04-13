Pedro Pascal opens up on his relationship with trans sister Lux

Chilean-born Pedro Pascal is one of the most talked about actors in the world after playing Joel in the hugely successful HBO series The Last of Us. Earlier this week, Enquire published an in-depth profile on the star, as part of which, Pedro Pascal spoke about his career and personal life, including his relationship with his trans sister Lux.

While describing his sister, Pascal said: “She ruled the household right away. When my older sister and I would visit, we were like intruders. Our mother was her mother, but for us to think that we were entitled to this woman’s attention in any way was absurd.”

Following their mother’s death, Pedro went back to Chile for a while to stay with family. Reflecting on that period, he explained: “They were very young kids, so much younger than me and my older sister, so even if they hadn’t lost a parent, we would still feel parental toward them.

“And I didn’t naively think I could fill a space like that, but I just always wanted to be like, ‘I’m here’,” he continued.

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal at TUWOMT premiere in NYC a year ago 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/6lpkUDYKSq — elly • MANDO SPOILERS (@wizardjarin) April 10, 2023

Therefore, even though Pascal doesn’t see his younger sibling on a regular basis due to his busy schedule, it’s clear how strong their bond is.

“My siblings and my chosen family are where I invest all of my emotional energy,” Pascal said.

He is a vocal LGBTQ+ ally and shows his support to the community on a regular basis. But when questioned by the interviewer about how his sister feels about the current climate regarding trans rights, Pedro Pascal answered: “I wouldn’t want to speak on her behalf”.

“But she is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me,” he confessed.

Lux Pascal started transitioning in 2020 and publicly came out as a trans woman in 2021. At the time, she attributed her brother as being an “important part” of the process.