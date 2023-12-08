Powerful poem highlights impact of racism on queer people of colour in Ireland

Following the violence and racism witnessed in Dublin City on the night of November 23, activist and artist Pradeep Mahadeshwar was prompted to pen a moving poem about the experience of being a queer person of colour in Ireland.

The horrific night of rioting shocked and terrified many of the city’s residents, but none more so than our Irish immigrant population. With the added anxiety of growing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, primarily being levelled at the trans community, queer people of colour (QPOC) have been left feeling particularly vulnerable.

As a queer person from India who now lives in Ireland, Pradeep explained to GCN it was “heartbreaking” to witness the violence that ensued during the Dublin riots. He emphasised that the situation was “avoidable” and added the Irish LGBTQ+ community has been “pressing the rising issue of the far-right” for some time now.

“I came to this country to find a safe space to live. I am not safe. We are not safe. The far-right is not going anywhere. We need to keep united, keep visible and keep connected,” he explained.

However, Pradeep, founder of Queer Asian Pride Ireland (QAPI), also highlighted the importance of not “pointing fingers” and being mindful of the language used when referring to those who carried out the violence. He noted that racism and anti-immigrant sentiments exist in many circles, and it’s important for members of the queer community to also check their biases.

He urged people to consider how they can really fix this problem rather than simply participating in “performative activism” and shifting the blame onto others.

As well as curating the Queer Spectrum Film Festival, which was postponed as a result of the riots, Pradeep has made several films, performances and visual artworks dealing with his experience of micro-racism in the Irish queer community. His latest work, ‘An Untitled Poem’, expands on the theme of racism through the new lens of the overt violence, destruction and anti-immigrant chants delivered during the riots.