Second person charged with murder of Northern Irish man Odhrán Kelly

A 31-year-old man has become the second to be charged with the murder of Northern Irish nursing assistant Odhrán Kelly.

The suspect appeared briefly before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today, December 11, after being charged by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)’s Major Investigation Team on Saturday. No application for bail was made during the hearing, and he was remanded in custody until January.

Another 31-year-old man was charged with the murder of Odhrán Kelly last week and appeared at Craigavon Crown Court, where he too was remanded in custody.

Detectives investigating the murder of Odhran Kelly, have charged a 31-year-old man with murder. pic.twitter.com/K5utdVz7tQ — Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (@PSNIABC) December 9, 2023

Two women, aged 43 and 36, have also been indicted in connection with the case, accused of assisting an offender in the form of “helping another person in the disposal of the body”. They appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on December 7, and District Judge Rosemary Watters remanded them in custody before their next hearing on December 15.

Odhrán Kelly’s body was found beside a burning car in Co Armagh in the early hours of Sunday, December 3. While the investigation is ongoing, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kelly has stated that he does “not believe there is an organised crime link”.

The 23-year-old’s funeral took place at St Peter’s Church on Sunday, December 10. Parish priest Father Colum Wright told mourners that Odhrán’s mother Jacqueline is suffering “an unbelievable loss”, and noted that he “is another victim from another episode of violence” in Lurgan.

“Odhrán is the third person in Lurgan to be robbed of their young and valued lives over the last 12 months…Odhrán should be alive today and should be planning for Christmas.

“Too many like him are in early graves, robbed of their lives unnecessarily through violence that brings not just the end of lives but the beginning of endless loss and misery for families, friends and communities.

“The feelings of anger, overwhelming grief and sadness are a sign that we will not accept violent deaths as normal. We insist on working for a world where peace reigns, respect reigns, lives and triumphs no matter what.

“This is our opportunity to stand together as a community against violence and a community that is for life.

“Odhrán was a young man whose adulthood had really just begun, He had lost his daddy at a young age. He was the child of the house and the light of the family.

“His family have shared stories with me of his life, from his days starting school in Tannaghmore until taking up his new role as a health care assistant which he was supposed to start tomorrow. A whole new chapter in his life, robbed. He was charismatic. He had his own wee ways,” he stated.

Rest in power Odhran. This evening, with many hundreds of others, a representative of the Rainbow Project attended the vigil held in memory of Odhran Kelly in Lurgan. All our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YDtgRFdzu9 — The Rainbow Project (@TRPNI) December 6, 2023

Odhrán’s friend Jessica said, “There are not enough words to describe what an amazing person he was. He was loved immensely by his family and friends and we will forever keep on loving him.

“Odhrán was the most special kind of friend you could have. Kind, caring and always checking up on you.

“The kind of friend that made you laugh until your ribs were sore. Odhrán had the most brilliant laugh. Everyone here will know just the laugh I’m talking about. You always knew when he was close by because you would hear that laugh before you would see Odhrán,” she continued.

“When you were with Odhrán there was never a dull moment, or a moment of silence. We all know Odhrán could have talked the legs off a table.

“He brought nothing but joy to everyone around him. He had the most amazing presence that would light up any room he walked into. His best trait was his ability to put a smile on anyone’s face. It’s these things he will be remembered for.”

Addressing her late friend, Jessica emotionally added, “Know that we are taking care of your beautiful mum Jacqueline and your brother Paul, and please share with us the strength to get through this life without you.”