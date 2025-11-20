Ghana president set to sign bill criminalising identifying as LGBTQ+

Ghana’s president, John Dramani Mahama, has confirmed that he will sign into law a bill that would criminalise identifying as LGBTQ+ and substantially increase penalties for same-sex relations and related advocacy.

The proposed legislation, formally known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, has been backed by MPs since February 2024. In its earlier form, it was unanimously approved by Parliament on February 28 last year and sent to then-President Nana Akufo-Addo. That version sought to raise existing punishments for consensual same-sex relations from a maximum of three years’ imprisonment to five, while also making it a criminal offence for individuals to identify as LGBTQ+ or as an ally. Those found supporting, funding, or advocating for LGBTQ+ rights could likewise face prosecution.

Although pre-existing laws already punish homosexual acts, introduced under British colonial rule in 1892 and later reduced to a misdemeanour under the 1960 Criminal Code, the new bill seeks to widen criminal liability dramatically. Individuals found guilty of promoting LGBTQ+ activities, or of forming or financing advocacy organisations, could face up to five years behind bars. The bill has strong bipartisan backing and remains broadly popular among both government and opposition MPs.

The earlier bill stalled when two Supreme Court challenges delayed its progress. With Akufo-Addo’s presidency ending in January due to constitutional term limits, the bill expired before it could be enacted. However, a cross-party group of legislators reintroduced it in October, and given its previous parliamentary support, it is expected to reach the president’s desk once again.

President Mahama confirmed his support for the anti LGBTQ+ law during a meeting with the Christian Council of Ghana, signalling that he is aligned with religious leaders and lawmakers who have championed the legislation. “We are completely aligned with the Christian Council in terms of your belief that the bill should be passed,” he said, as reported by Modern Ghana. He added that if Parliament debates, amends where necessary, and ultimately passes the bill, he will sign it into law.

Human rights organisations have expressed alarm, warning that the legislation would intensify discrimination, erode civil liberties, and endanger those who already face widespread social stigma. According to the 2024 Gallup World Poll, Ghana ranks among the most challenging countries in the world for LGBTQ+ individuals