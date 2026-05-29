Fantastic queer events taking place this June in Ireland

This June brings so much to celebrate: the coming of summer, some fabulous Pride event and a whole lot of queer joy. This year, the Irish queer scene is rocking with new events, gatherings, and so much more. Check out this list of the most iconic queer events for June.

Pride festivals happening in Ireland:

Drogheda Pride: June 19

Cavan Pride: June 13

Omagh Pride: June 13

Navan Pride: June 15 to 20

Mid & East Antrim Pride: June 20

Dublin Pride Festival: June 24 to 28

Dublin Dyke March

June 26

After last year’s return, the Dublin Dyke March is set to take over the streets of the Irish capital again this year. They’re also teaming up with Dublin Lesbian Line and Dublin Pride for an official Dyke Night afterparty, featuring a Dyke of the Year contest. Find tickets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dublin Dyke March (@dykemarchdublin)

On The Way: An Artist’s Sermon

June 16 and 17

This show is a queer artist’s statement in the form of a sermon. It explores a fundamentalist religious upbringing as a queer person and the grief of childhood, set at a surreal-looking bus stop. Taking place at the Project Arts Centre, the sermon will be accompanied by ISL and music. Get your tickets here.

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený Project Arts Centre (@projectartscentre)

GCN’s Roast Battle Royale

June 21

Following last year’s record-breaking Roast of Panti Bliss, we’re giving the people what they want and bringing the Roast back to the stage this Pride, bigger and bolder with a fresh, hilarious cast and a brand-new format. Grab your tickets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GCN (@gcnmag)

Rainbow family meetings

June 6

Nenagh town park is the place to be if you wish to attend a Rainbow Family meets Midwest group! They meet on the first Saturday of every month for a lovely little meet-up of children and their parents from rainbow families. If this sounds like your kind of thing, don’t hesitate!

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílel uživatel @rainbow_family_meets_mw

LGBTQIA+ Rainbow Retreat

June 6

This one-day retreat offers a dedicated space for LGBTQ+ people to come together for mindfulness, care, and community. The day will invite participants to slow down and reconnect with themselves and others, drawing on community support during Pride Month. There will be opportunities for activities such as nature reconnection, meditation, reflection, and acknowledging the obstacles, challenges, and strengths that queer lives bring to the forefront. You can book here!

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený The Mindfulness and Compassion Centre (@mindfulness_centre)

Kwen’s Pride Bash

June 6

This highly anticipated event, hosted by Haus of KWĒN, who are based in the heart of Ireland, Athlone, brings an amazing drag show all the way to the Midlands. Taking place at Piano Bar Athlone, the event features the Dublin Drag Race star Bonnie Ann Clyde and others, who will light up your night! Tickets can be found here!

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený The HAUS of KWÉN (@its.hausofkwen)

Quirk Market Dublin

June 4

This fabulous event in the heart of our capital is a night to celebrate LGBTQ+ artists and creatives from across the globe. With its venue at The Fumbally, this is surely an event to add to your calendar, as it is not only inspiring but also a beautiful showcase of community and solidarity.

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený Quirk Market Dublin (@quirkmarketdublin)

Diary of a Dublin Drag Diva

June 13 and 14

Davina Devine is back at it at Smock Alley Theatre, opening the diary and showcasing all the glamour, chaos, tea, and heart! This event is on for two days and promises lots of fun as you dive into the history and life of an iconic drag queen. The event is suitable for those over 18, and tickets are available here.

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený Davina Devine (@davina.devine)

Haus of Wig Pride Party

June 20

The Haus of WIG are back from their she-battical and are ready to rock with a special Pride edition of the Hausparty in the Sugar Club. With a dazzling cast of the country’s finest queer cabaret performers, this is one not to miss. Tickets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haus of WIG (@hausofwig)

Dublin Leather Social

June 24

Pennylane will be getting busy as the Leatherman of Ireland are hosting an event to present a cheque and switch on the lights of the money raised for LGBTQ+ charities GCN and the Switchboard during the recent gear sale. The summer edition of this event will be one to watch out for!

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený Leathermen of Ireland (@leathermen_of_ireland)

Puppies Choice Awards

June 6

In Panti Bar, the Pups and Handlers of Ireland are set to celebrate their 10th birthday with an unmissable party. The pup-themed night will also continue on in DV8, hosted by Out in Kink, and will run until late. Tickets can be found here!

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený Pups & Handlers Of Ireland (@pupsofireland)

Beyond Blooming

June 16

This event is a celebration of Bloomsday and Pride hosted by writing group Open Page at the Irish Writers Centre. It aims to bring together queer folks for an evening of words, voices, and shared creativity in a welcoming, queer-led space. Whether you are an experienced writer or someone just trying it out and learning the ropes of storytelling, this is a night for you to express yourself! Tickets can be found here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @openpagewriters

Pride Week Table Quiz

June 23

This Pride quiz taking place in Street 66 in Dublin supports Ireland’s two LGBTQ+ softball teams, Gayscioch and The Stonballerz, who are competing in the Gay Games 2026. There will be an amazing lineup of hosts, great vibes and a raffle with stunning prizes. Tickets can be found right here!

Speed dating for the gals!

June 12

This women-only speed dating event will take place at the Black Sheep, in Dublin, for an exciting night that precedes Brazilian Valentine’s Day. This is an evening filled with good vibes, conversation, and the chance to find someone who matches your energy. Aged 25+, this event is a definite must for anyone looking for love and tired of the endless dating app scrolling. Tickets can be found here.

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený Manas Events (@manas.dublin)

Pride Comedy Show

June 25 to 27

International Comedy Club Dublin is hosting a cheeky queer pride comedy night. This event will be full of light and laughter with special guests and comedy over multiple days of pure fun. Guests include Hellenna Cell, Terra Kilbride, Aidan Greene, Ally Ryan and Simon O’Keefe. Tickets can be found here.

Pride Pottery Painting

June 22

This heartwarming event is a Pride version of the regular pottery painting organised by Dublin Pottery in Smithfield. If you love creativity, good vibes, and self-expression through art, you will adore this event! You can create your own pottery while also meeting fellow queer artists, whether those acquainted with pottery or those just starting out. 20% of all proceeds from this event go to charity. You can find tickets here.

Pride Breakfast

June 6

What’s better than breakfast, great vibes and queer energy? Get brekkie in before the Pride Parade on June 6 in Athlone, Westmeath. Gertie Brownes will provide the best energy for a morning hangout with fellow queer friends and community. Celebrating love together has never felt warmer! Sign up is available here.

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený Heartlands Pride Athlone (@heartlandspride_athlone)

Sober Roller Disco in Waterford

June 4

Join Pride of the Déise for one of their most-loved events: a two-hour skating extravaganza with pizza and tons of queer joy, all while celebrating love and getting some roller dancing in. Come dressed in queer colours, or just casual, it will get super active. Get tickets here.

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený Pride Of The Déise (@prideofthedeise)

Heartlands Pride: Candle Making Workshop

June 4

Join Heartlands Pride at Dead Centre Brewing Mezzanine for an eco-friendly Pride session of candle making. Bring your loved ones, enjoy the creative vibes flowing all around, whether you are a beginner or a candle-making pro, and craft something special for whoever you wish. Tickets can be found here.

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu Příspěvek sdílený Heartlands Pride Athlone (@heartlandspride_athlone)

Queer Palestinian Voices: in Conversation with Dr Izat El Amoor

June 18

To mark Dublin Pride, queer Palestinian academic Dr Izat El Amoor will be leading an important conversation on pinkwashing, environmentalism and more. This is a free event hosted by Queers for Palestine Ireland, and tickets can be found here.

A Tribute to Robyn

June 4

This is a night to celebrate queer icon and pop sensation Robyn at The George. Expect big energy, huge anthems, and all the dancing-on-our-own vibes you can handle. Plus, there will be a ticket giveaway for the star’s upcoming Dublin gig!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davina Devine (@davina.devine)

Tonie’s Queer History Walking

Dublin Pride Week

Tonie Walsh is back at it with Queer History Tours in Dublin, with a 90-minute walk starting at the City Hall every day of the Dublin Pride Week. Learn about Ireland’s queer history while celebrating solidarity, history and love. Tickets can be found here.

LGBTQ+ Inclusive Ceilí Night

June 21

Come to the IMMA for a night of fun Irish Ceilí dancing, where anyone, beginner or expert, is welcome. Tickets can be found here.

These are only a few of the amazing queer events taking place in June. If you’d like us to share yours, get in touch at [email protected].