Award-winning Pride Vibes Radio returns to Irish airwaves with unmissable lineup of shows

Pride Vibes, the radio station dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, is back again broadcasting across all Ireland. So get ready for a full month of unforgettable rainbow radio shows!

Set to go live on FM from June 1, Pride Vibes is back for its third year with an enhanced lineup of presenters, including Sean Munsanje, Shivani Dave, Crossy, Stephen Byrne, and Vicki Blight.

The radio station aims to illuminate Irish queer life by celebrating the triumphs of the LGBTQIA+ community and sparking conversations around significant issues.

Originally launched for Pride in 2022, the station has grown over time, earning the Audio for Change Award at the recent Irish Audio Awards. Now in its third year, Pride Vibes returns with an even bigger and better programme than before.

Sean Munsanje, the Station Manager for Pride Vibes 2024, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming broadcast season: “Pride Vibes is back for a third year, and I am honoured to be leading the station once again. The journey with Pride Vibes 23 brought us onto the FM airwaves, and I’m thrilled we’ll be back on FM for the entire international Pride month of June!

“The station was a massive success last year, and this year we’re going even bigger with many brand-new shows and presenters. We’ll have daily documentaries and features exploring LGBTQIA+ culture and its significance in 2024.

“Our reporters nationwide will provide live updates on each Pride festival as events unfold. If all that isn’t enough, we’ll be playing the best music to keep you energized through every Pride festival all summer long, 24/7.”

The programme focuses on regional Pride festivals, current events, and broader national and local issues, spotlighting organizations and trailblazers within the community. The 2024 lineup also features new talent from the community, selected through a successful outreach program.

Through a blend of music and custom speech content, the station not only celebrates Pride but also amplifies real voices as individuals share their experiences, aspirations, and challenges.

The radio station works to embody the spirit of Pride, celebrating the queer community with a packed schedule created by and for the community.

Pride Vibes will be working alongside GCN to deliver important Pride updates, and as part of the mission to make a difference, the station has again teamed up with charity partner Belong To, the national youth services organisation supporting LGBTQ+ young people in Ireland.

The success of Pride Vibes is made possible through the support of marketing and advertising partner Core, which holds the Investors in Diversity Gold accreditation from the Irish Centre for Diversity.

The station will broadcast on FM on the following frequencies Dublin 105.2FM, Cork 106.7FM and 88.7FM, Limerick 105.5FM, Galway 87.9FM, North East 104.2FM, South East 103.8FM and Saggart 88.1FM, as well as nationwide on pridevibes.ie. You can also check out PrideVibesRadio on Instagram or TikTok.