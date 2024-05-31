Trial for men charged with Lyra McKee’s murder begins

The trial for the three men charged with the murder of Lyra McKee has commenced, marking a significant moment in Northern Ireland’s recent history.

Lyra McKee, a prominent queer journalist, was tragically killed on April 18, 2019, while covering a night of violent unrest in the Creggan area of Derry. The 29-year-old was struck by a bullet reportedly aimed at police.

The trial, which began on Thursday, May 30, after being delayed amid legal arguments, sees three men—Peter Cavanagh, 35, Jordan Devine, 23, and Paul McIntyre, 56—facing charges of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent, and throwing petrol bombs.

Paul McIntyre is also charged with membership in a proscribed organization, the New IRA, which has admitted responsibility for McKee’s death.

Seven other men are also facing charges related to the same night, including rioting and throwing petrol bombs. These individuals are accused of participating in or encouraging the disorder that created the conditions for McKee’s death. Their trial is part of the broader effort to hold accountable those responsible for the violence that claimed McKee’s life.

Prosecutors presented footage from an MTV documentary being filmed in the area on the day of McKee’s death, providing a chilling visual account of the disorder. The footage showed the rioting and attacks on police vehicles, allegedly involving the accused men.

Our brilliant Lyra McKee would have been 34 today. Thinking of you today on your birthday and always. ❤️#Lyra xx #LyraMcKee pic.twitter.com/WGQyy69WdT — alison millar (@ericastarling1) March 31, 2024

Lyra McKee’s partner, Sara Canning, and other family members and friends have witnessed the proceedings in court. The murder trial began amidst a poignant backdrop of memories and tributes to Lyra McKee.

McKee’s death has left an indelible mark on the LGBTQ+ community and the world of journalism. Her work, which focused on the Troubles and the quest for justice in Northern Ireland, earned her widespread recognition and numerous accolades, including being named Sky News Young Journalist of the Year in 2006 and featuring in Forbes’ 30 under 30.