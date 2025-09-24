Queer Bloc to show solidarity at Ireland Against Racism Carnival

A queer bloc has officially been announced for the upcoming Ireland Against Racism Carnival taking place in Dublin this Saturday, September 27. Trans and queer organisers are calling on LGBTQ+ communities and allies to gather at 12:30 pm outside the Ambassador Theatre, ahead of the main rally at the Garden of Remembrance at 1 pm.

The queer bloc, backed by Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin, comes as part of a broader mobilisation against the rising tide of racism, xenophobia, and far-right violence targeting marginalised communities across Ireland. The demonstration, co-organised by United Against Racism and Le Chéile, aims to confront this hate head-on with a message of unity, solidarity, and radical joy.

In a statement shared by Trans & Intersex Pride Dublin, organisers said: “As inequalities grow across the country, the scapegoating of trans people, refugees, migrants and people of colour grows with it. Decades of neoliberalism have caused this mess. We stand united with all oppressed people in our demand for a socialist island for all.”

Saturday’s Ireland Against Racism Carnival is not just a march, but a celebration of Ireland’s multicultural, diverse communities. Backed by over 100 organisations, including trade unions, migrant groups, feminist networks and LGBTQ+ activists, the event will feature music, performances, and speeches by leading figures in the Irish equality movement. Among the line-up are the Tamil Sangam Choir, Curtisy, Ahmed, With Love and Masamba Samba School, with post-march performances at the Custom House.

The announcement of a queer bloc sends a clear signal that LGBTQ+ people are not only targets of far-right hate but are also key to the resistance against it. In recent months, far-right figures have ramped up disinformation campaigns targeting trans rights, asylum seekers, and working-class communities, often attempting to pit them against one another.

Groups like United Against Racism have been at the forefront of efforts to push back, organising counter-protests, workshops, and educational initiatives. Their goal is to show that the real enemies of progress are not our neighbours, but the systems of inequality that fuel poverty, housing crises, and social exclusion.

This Saturday’s queer bloc offers LGBTQ+ people a chance to come together, stand proudly, and demand a different future, one built on solidarity, not division. All those wishing to join the queer bloc are encouraged to meet outside the Ambassador Theatre at 12:30 pm sharp. Bring your placards, flags, drums and friends. It’s time to show up loudly and proudly.

