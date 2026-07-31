Queer Irish artist Richard Malone selected to create work for EU Council exhibition

Queer Wexford-born artist Richard Malone has been selected to represent Ireland on the European stage with a major new installation at the headquarters of the Council of the EU in Brussels.

Created as part of Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Malone’s ambitious site-specific work, Cuimhne agus Séadchomhartha (Memory and Monument), now occupies the Council’s Justus Lipsius and Europa buildings, where it will remain on display until the conclusion of Ireland’s Presidency later this year.

The installation forms the centrepiece of Ireland’s cultural presentation to European leaders and visitors, with the Presidency suites also featuring work by contemporary Irish artists, designers and craftspeople, including bespoke furniture, handwoven rugs and handcrafted vessels.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Malone described the commission as “a real privilege” and said it was an honour to represent Ireland on such an important international platform.

Cuimhne agus Séadchomhartha (Memory and Monument) explores shared material histories across Europe through Malone’s distinctive large-scale textile sculptures. Drawing inspiration from places of gathering, construction and exchange including markets, public squares, theatres, tents and homes, the installation reflects on temporary spaces that nonetheless play a lasting role in shaping communities and collective identity.

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At the heart of the work is fabric, a material Richard Malone describes as universally understood and deeply connected to histories of labour, trade and collaboration. Through textiles, the installation examines both personal and national narratives while recognising the anonymous makers whose work has often gone unacknowledged throughout history.

The installation deliberately elevates overlooked methods of making that have traditionally been associated with ‘women’s work’, working-class communities and national identity. By placing the piece within one of Europe’s most prominent political institutions, Malone seeks to challenge long-standing cultural hierarchies.

A significant portion of the installation is composed of newly created quilts inspired by traditional Irish quilt-making techniques, including the Irish Chain and Triple Chain patterns. These designs have travelled far beyond Ireland through generations of migration, becoming enduring symbols of memory, belonging and home for Irish communities around the world.

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The work also places Irish quilting within a much broader international context. Quilt-making traditions can be traced across centuries and cultures, from linen wrappings used in Ancient Egypt to embroidered textiles in Renaissance Florence. By highlighting these connections, Malone presents quilting as a shared European language rather than one belonging exclusively to any single nation.

Beyond their decorative qualities, quilts have long served as powerful carriers of political expression. Throughout Irish history, textiles and stitch have been used to communicate protest, solidarity and remembrance, from political banners to campaigns such as Repeal and the Irish AIDS Quilt.

The title, Cuimhne agus Séadchomhartha (Memory and Monument), encapsulates these themes, inviting reflection on collective memory and the values that underpin cultural institutions. Rather than celebrating established power structures alone, the installation honours forms of labour and creativity passed down through families and communities, often outside formal education and without public recognition.

In doing so, Richard Malone offers both a celebration of Ireland’s rich textile heritage and a wider reflection across the EU. Presented at the heart of the European Union during Ireland’s Presidency, the exhibition runs from July 14 until December.

To hear more from Richard Malone, read our interview with the artist in the latest issue of GCN.