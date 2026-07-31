Brilliant LGBTQ+ events happening around Ireland this August

Unsure of what amazing LGBTQ+ events to attend in August? Here are some options happening around the country.
Pride events happening across Ireland in August:
- Causeway Pride: August 1
- Cork Community Pride: August 1 to 2
- Galway Community Pride: August 2 to 8
- Longford Pride: August 3 to 9
- Lurgan Pride: August 15
- Youghal Pride by the Sea: August 15
- Foyle Pride: August 19 to 29
- Roscommon Pride: August 21 to 23
- Trans Pride Limerick: August 22
- Newry Pride: August 22
- Leitrim Pride: August 29
- Meath Pride: August 29
Gay Singles Cocktail Masterclass
August 1, NYX Hotel
Whether you are newly single, happily single or simply open to seeing what’s out there, this is the perfect place to meet others in a fun, relaxed, pressure-free environment. This event is for those aged 30 to 48, offering good vibes and great cocktails. This is the perfect excuse to get out and try something new; who knows, you may even meet someone. You can get your tickets here.
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Dublin Leather Social
August 1 and 22, Pennylane
Leathermen of Ireland are a voluntary group who promote the leather and fetish scene in Ireland. Every month, they host a leather social, typically on a Saturday at 8pm. These socials are gear-optional but encouraged. This is a gender-inclusive group, so everyone is welcome.
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Mother: August Bank Holiday
August 1 and 2, Lost Lane
This August Bank Holiday, Mother returns to Lost Lane. One venue, three rooms, and a stacked line-up. On Sunday, Rocky T. Delgado will be performing in the main room, Glamo will be at The Library, and the SIS crew will take over the Round Bar. Tickets can be purchased here. If you’re looking for double the trouble, Mother is also open as usual on Saturday night, with tickets available on the door.
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Blarney Bullets & Turkish Baths
August 4, The Commons
Being performed for one night only in the Ormeau Road’s old Methodist Church turned community space, The Commons, Richard O’Leary will perform in Blarney, Bullets & Turkish Baths. This is a poignant and historically intriguing story about Richard’s own family. Tickets are selling fast, so get one before they’re all gone.
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Dragged Up
August 7, Róisín Dubh
Dragged Up is an invigorating drag supergroup, bringing together glamour, chaos, comedy and unforgettable performances to Galway Pride weekend. Expect unforgettable appearances from the iconic Victoria Secret, the unstoppable Paul Ryder, and the fierce Regina George. From spectacular looks to laugh-out-loud comedy, Dragged Up blends the excellence of drag with pure party energy, creating a memorable show that is both heartfelt and hilarious. Tickets are available here.
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Peach Summer Party
August 7, Hen’s Teeth
Peach returns for a special summer party, perfect for those who are looking for a gorgeous space to hang out, dance, chat with new friends and maybe get your flirt on. This is a space that is built for queer women and non-binary folks. Tickets are essential; get yours here.
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FUR!
August 8, DV8
Next on our list of LGBTQ+ events happening in August is an inclusive night for bears, admirers, and those who love a good vibe. Dublin Bears is hosting a 100% body-positive and kink-friendly night; wear whatever you fancy, something that you love. All are welcome; come along and play with the bears. They won’t bite (unless asked). Get your tickets here.
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Dip in the Pool
August 8, Mermaid Arts Centre
Dip in the Pool is Garth Gratrix’s first major exhibition in Ireland, and will include a live collaborative with Irish choreographer Fearghus Ó Conchúir. It will run from August 8 to October 17, with an opening reception occurring on August 8 from 2pm to 4pm. The opening reception will also include an artist talk and tour with Garth.
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Gay speed dating at PantiBar
August 12, PantiBar
Meet guys fun and fast at this gay speed dating event. This is the perfect chance to connect, chat, and maybe spark something special, all in a fun, relaxed setting. You can come solo or bring a couple of friends with you, and get ready for some fast-paced fun.
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The Lynch Cup Tag and Contact Tournament
August 15, Young Munster RFC
The Lynch Cup is back in 2026. Taking place in Limerick, the tournament is a way to celebrate LGBTQ+ inclusive rugby. It promises to be a celebration of sport, community, inclusion and belonging, while raising funds for Gender Orientation Sexual Health HIV (GOSHH).
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Permanent LGBTQ+ Exhibition opening in Cork
August 19, Cork Public Museum
Next on our list of August events is the opening of Ireland’s first permanent LGBTQ+ exhibition. The opening is to coincide with the 50-year anniversary of Cork’s first Gay Centre opening in 1976. There will be free tours of the exhibition provided from 11am to 3pm as part of Irish Heritage Week.
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Dance to the Underground
August 22, Fibber Magees
Celebrating their five-year anniversary, Dance to the Underground is back. The team has cultivated a line-up that’s bound to get you breaking out the moves on the dance floor. All are welcome; and it’s important to note that this is an alternative queer safe space with a zero-tolerance policy. Come as you are; tickets are available for €10 at the door.
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Something New Summer Series
August 22, The George
The Summer Party is on at The George with Bulmers – come ready to be wowed with gorgeous drag performances and a new drink flavour! This summer, the doors are opening early, transforming Ireland’s most iconic queer dancefloor into a fruity party. The event is set to be sun-soaked, high-energy, and dedicated to trying new experiences.
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Beers and Bears (Dublin Bears)
August 27, Bridie’s Bar
Dublin Bears hosts a free bear social on the last Thursday of every month. Although Dublin doesn’t have an official bear bar, Bridie’s Bar, the older part of The George, has long been a favourite gathering place for the community. Whether you are a local or a visitor, you’ll find a warm welcome at Beers & Bears. This is a free event, and everyone is welcome.
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Judy: End of the Rainbow
August 27 to September 5, The Everyman Theatre
Judy Garland, the iconic star of stage and screen, was known for captivating audiences with a voice that continues to inspire generations. This is an opportunity to get to know the real and raw Judy in an award-winning play starring Anna-Jane Casey. Filled with warmth, wit and unforgettable music, tickets are available here.
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Meath Pride
August 29, Village Hotel Bettystown
Meath County is holding their Pride event on August 29 at the Village Hotel Bettystown. The event will include comedy, drag, singing, and AidnxG will be headlining. Everyone is welcome at this amazing event, so come along and show your support. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
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These are just some of the incredible LGBTQ+ events happening in Ireland this August. If you think we’ve missed one, get in touch at [email protected].
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