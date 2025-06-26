Sarsfields Rugby announces new all-Ireland LGBTQ+ inclusive tournament

Sarsfields Rugby has announced an all-Ireland LGBTQ+ inclusive tag and contact rugby tournament, titled the Lynch Cup. The cup is named after Sarsfields teammate, Sarah Lynch, who passed away in December of 2023. This tournament aims to honour the legacy of Lynch and her commitment to fostering inclusive, welcoming environments.

The Lynch Cup will take place on Saturday, August 16, in Tom Clifford Park in Limerick. The tournament is open to all inclusive and inclusion-supporting teams across Ireland. Sarsfields wants to generate a fun, competitive, and joyful occasion that celebrates diversity within a shared sport.

Sarsfields Rugby president Gearóid Folan said, “The Lynch Cup is an absolute privilege for us to host. Sarah was such an important part of everyone’s life in Sarsfields, and we are delighted to be able to commemorate her in this way. Limerick is often called the home of rugby, so it’s only right that a tournament like this is held in Limerick, a city so ingrained in rugby culture and history.”

Sarsfields has always had a commitment to diversity and inclusion since its founding in 2022 as the Midwest’s first LGBTQ+ inclusive rugby project. While the team started small, it now includes more than 75 members. The club has marked its place as an inclusive, welcoming, and safe space for queer people looking to participate in rugby.

Furthering its support for the LGBTQ+ community, the Lynch Cup will raise money for GOSHH (Gender Orientation Sexual Health HIV), an organisation that supports the health and wellbeing of queer people and people living with HIV.

“We are delighted to be associated with this inaugural event in memory of Sarah Lynch. We have much in common with Sarsfield Rugby,” said GOSHH CEO Verena Tarpey. “GOSHH have provided a safe and supportive environment for members of the LGBTQI+ community in the Midwest for 35 years now. We’re only a short walk from Tom Clifford Park, where the event is being hosted.”

Sarsfields also highlights Spin South West as their media partner and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) as their sponsor for the tournament.

“The IRFU is thrilled to support the Lynch Cup for the first time”, said David McKay, the IRFU Disability & Inclusion Officer. “This tournament is a celebration of inclusivity, pride and community–values that are central to our game. It’s fantastic to see clubs from across the provinces coming together to support LGBTQI+ inclusion in rugby, and we’re proud to stand alongside them in making the sport welcoming for everyone.”

Register your team here. Entry is free for spectators, but a donation to GOSHH is encouraged. Come out on August 16 for a day full of inclusive rugby at the Lynch Cup!

