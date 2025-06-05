Emerald Warriors win Europe's LGBTQ+ rugby cup amid wave of Irish victories

The Emerald Warriors, Ireland’s oldest LGBTQ+ rugby club, have just become European champions after winning the Union Cup in Oslo, Norway. As the Warriors won the overall tournament, other Irish rugby clubs also secured victories at the Cup.

Hosted by International Gay Rugby (IGR), the Union Cup is Europe’s largest inclusive rugby tournament. Held from May 29 to June 1, this year’s event saw 45 teams from 10 countries battle it out for the title of Europe’s number one.

Travelling to Oslo to take part in the Union Cup, the Emerald Warriors fielded four teams: Teal, Azure, Navy, and Green. They were joined by the Cork Hellhounds and the Belfast Azlans, forming the largest Irish contingent ever to compete at an IGR tournament.

After taking part in their first Union Cup in Montpellier 20 years ago, the Emerald Warriors stood out as Europe’s champions by winning this year’s tournament. Rising to the occasion, the Green team brought passion and determination to the matches, especially in the semi-final against Les Gaillards Paris, who had knocked the Warriors out of the Bingham Cup in Rome last year, and in the final against Los Valents de Montpelhièr.

Welcoming the victory, Green Captain Graham Flaherty said: “Winning our first IGR tournament is a massive milestone for the club and all of the players take a huge amount of pride in the teams performance. We will all cherish the special memories of lifting the Union Cup together.”

Emerald Warriors President Richie Fagan said, “This didn’t happen overnight it was forged through years of commitment, resilience, and a shared love for the game. The Emerald Warriors Green Team’s undefeated performance at Union Cup reflects how, as a club, we relentlessly pursue the twin goals of promoting inclusivity, and a high standard of rugby.”

The tournament also represented a milestone for the Azures, who were Ireland’s only womens+ team competing. Azure Captain Marion Peltret said, “Union Cup 2025 has been a very intense and important tournament for the Azure team. Two years ago, on our first ever IGR tournament we didn’t have a full team and this year we landed in Oslo with a squad of 25 players.”

Beyond the Emerald Warriors, who won the overall tournament, other Irish rugby clubs secured important victories at the 2025 Union Cup. The Cork Hellhounds, Cork’s LGBTQ+-inclusive rugby team, also returned home champions as they won the final of their tournament tier, securing the Bifrost Cup.

“We are incredibly proud to come home to Cork victorious from Oslo after an incredible performance at the Union Cup”, said Cork Hellhounds captain Liam Keating. “We played our hearts out on the pitch for each of our games, and the effort and hard work of our players and coaches paid off.”

Patrick Reynolds, President of the Cork Hellhounds, added: “The Hellhounds have grown from strength to strength since our launch only a few years ago, and we’re so proud to put Cork on the map again for inclusive rugby on an international stage.”

The Belfast Azlans, Northern Ireland’s oldest inclusive rugby team, was also among this year’s victorious Irish clubs, as they won the developmental Vanaheim Bowl. Taking to Instagram to celebrate the victory, the club shared: “Three days of blood, sweat, and pure determination and we couldn’t be prouder of the team. Our first international tournament and a win for the team!

“A massive thank you to all our players, coaches, sponsors and supporters both here and back home. We couldn’t have done it without you!”