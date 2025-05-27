Emerald Warriors lead largest-ever Irish contingent to Europe's LGBTQ+ rugby cup

This week, over 100 members of the Emerald Warriors Rugby Club will travel to Oslo, Norway, to take part in the 2025 Union Cup, Europe’s largest inclusive rugby tournament. The Dublin-based club, Ireland’s oldest and leading LGBTQ+ rugby team, will be joined by the Cork Hellhounds and the Belfast Azlans, forming the largest Irish contingent ever to compete at an International Gay Rugby (IGR) tournament.

Held from May 29 to June 1, the Union Cup will see 45 teams from 10 countries battle it out for the title of Europe’s number one IGR club. The Emerald Warriors are travelling to Norway with their largest-ever touring squad, fielding four teams: Teal, Azure, Navy, and Green.

Club President Richie Fagan shared his pride, saying, “The Warriors are committed to promoting inclusive rugby and the enjoyment of team sports. More than just a club, we offer a community where people can strive to be their best, authentic selves.”

The Warriors’ Men’s+ Green team enters the competition ranked fourth in the world, while the Women’s+ Azure team sits third globally after their impressive performance at last year’s Bingham Cup.

Azure captain Marion Peltret highlighted the significance of this year’s tournament: “It’s the first time we’re travelling with a full Women’s+ squad. Many of our newer players will be experiencing international competition for the first time, and we’re excited to bring our team spirit to Oslo.”

Green captain Graham Flaherty echoed this excitement: “Union Cup is a brilliant chance to test ourselves against Europe’s top sides. Our aim is to go one better than our third-place finish in 2023 and reach the final.”

Navy team captain Allan Rowe added: “We’re heading to Oslo with our most experienced Navy team ever. Last year’s Bingham Cup showed what we’re capable of this year, we expect to compete.”

This tournament also marks the debut of the club’s new Macron-designed jerseys, created by club member Alan McArthur and photographed by player Han Murphy.

The Emerald Warriors extend their thanks to supporters including The George, Bank of Ireland, NSS, Diageo Guinness, Meaghers Pharmacy, and Windsor Motors, whose backing made participation in the Union Cup possible.