Queer Irish-language influencer responds after receiving homophobic comments online

Queer Irish-language influencer Cian Ó Gríofa has responded after receiving homophobic hate in the comments of an interview he did with the Irish Examiner. The piece was shared on March 2 in honour of Seachtain na Gaeilge to spotlight contemporary speakers of Ireland’s native tongue.

“It was to basically show the diversity among the Irish-speaking community,” Cian, also known by his online handle @gaylgeoiri, told GCN. “I think traditionally people think it’s a very old-fashioned, traditional group of people, but most of the men I know in the Irish-speaking world are LGBTQ+, so it’s actually quite progressive.”

The queer influencer explained that one of the main points of the article was to share how he lived a “double life in Irish” when he was closeted because his family couldn’t speak the language. Cian was able to be “more out and proud as Gaeilge” until he was ready to merge the two lives together.

However, while the interview centred on this interesting and unique experience, because of his sexuality and the fact that he has previously performed in drag, the piece received several homophobic comments.

Cian shared screenshots of some of these comments online, saying, “This just in, if a gay man speaks Irish or plays Gaelic football, it’s (perversion)…Drag queens are not sexualising children…Drag is not a sexual festish. Drag is entertainment…Hate is taught. Love is free. Sexuality is not a choice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cian Griffin (Ó Gríofa) (@gaylgeoiri)

Speaking separately to GCN, he said, “The far-right got wind of the fact that drag was involved and just went to town on it.

“All the hate comments were around the ‘perversion’ and ‘negative influence’ of drag on children and how the gay community is obsessed with ‘indoctrinating’ the kids and how drag queens are obsessed with ‘sexualising’ children. It’s a very tired argument that I’m sick of having…People just use any excuse they can to be transphobic or homophobic.”

Although the comments don’t necessarily upset Cian, he admits that they do anger him.

“I’m just conscious of young people that are clicking on the article and seeing floods of negativity as opposed to anything positive. That really pisses me off because that could send someone back years in terms of coming out or self-acceptance,” he expressed.

However, the good news is that the majority of the time, Cian receives nothing but support in response to his content, with many cis-straight people using it as an educational resource on how to be a better ally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cian Griffin (Ó Gríofa) (@gaylgeoiri)

With regards to what can be done to tackle the negativity, he stated the importance of “staying visible” and “using your voice”.

“And if you’re not going to (use your own voice), support the people that are,” he concluded.