Seanad debates reproductive health bill that would give paid leave rights to LGBTQ+ families

“One in six heterosexual couples and almost all of LGBTQ+ people need fertility assistance in order to conceive a child,” Ranae von Meding tells GCN, ahead of the reproductive health bill debate. “The fact that Ireland is one of the only EU countries with no state assistance for fertility treatment is a disgrace.”

Ranae is the CEO and co-founder of Equality for Children, an Irish non-profit fighting for equal rights for children born to LGBTQ+ families in Ireland. She is also a same-sex parent who conceived with her wife, Audrey, through reciprocal IVF.

Looking forward to the discussing @labour's Organisation of Working Time (Reproductive Health Related Leave) Bill tomorrow in the Seanad. The Bill would provide for up to 20 days leave for early miscarriage and up to 10 days leave for reproductive healthcare treatment e.g. IVF. https://t.co/9tsQAPk0Li — Senator Annie Hoey #HybridLC2022 (@hoeyannie) January 19, 2022

Currently, there is no state funding for fertility treatments in Ireland, nor is there any right to paid leave for those who are undergoing these treatments or experiencing an early pregnancy loss.

“We need public funding now, not in another ten years,” says Ranae. “Every year that passes, people who cannot financially access private treatment are losing the chance to ever become a parent. That is inherently wrong.”

Prepped and ready to head down to the Seanad Chamber to Committee Stage for @labour Organisation of Working Time (Reproductive Health Related Leave) Bill 🌹 You can watch proceedings live here 👉 https://t.co/MRU1wMZ19u pic.twitter.com/BszFOlm21x — Senator Annie Hoey #HybridLC2022 (@hoeyannie) January 20, 2022

The bill that is being put forward would give reproductive paid leave to those who have suffered an early miscarriage. It would entitle those affected to 20 days of this paid leave, while 10 days of paid leave would be granted to those undergoing IVF treatment.

“Speaking personally, going through fertility treatment is incredibly difficult, not only financially, but also emotionally and psychologically,” Ranae tells us.

“Again, speaking personally, experiencing early pregnancy loss is devastating. Feeling supported during these difficult times through paid leave would make a very hard time even a little bit more manageable and it’s absolutely something we should be doing.”

The reproductive health bill is being put forward to the Seanad by a group of Labour senators today, 20 January, and will be live-streamed here.

