GLAAD Awards 2022 nominations showcase incredible queer talent

It’s that time of year again! RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 star, Gottmik, announced the nominees in the running for the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards on Tik Tok yesterday, with their own reality series once again making the shortlist for Outstanding Reality Program.

246 nominees have been announced across all 30 categories, including Outstanding Film (both wide and limited release), Outstanding Documentary, Outstanding Drama Series and more, with two new categories being added this year – for the first time, we’re seeing nominees in categories for Outstanding New TV Series and Outstanding Graphic Novel/Anthologies.

Lil Nas X is nominated for his hugely successful debut album, Montero, with Demi Lovato in the running for their seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over. Mykki Blanco earned their nomination for Broken Hearts and Beauty Sleep, a mini-album in the “queer rap” genre, while If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is bringing Halsey into the mix.

Each of these talented artists and performers is in with a real chance at taking home the Outstanding Music Artist award for 2022 – however, it will be a fierce competition, as none other than Sir Elton John is also in the ring for this fight. He’s been GLAAD nominated for his fifth collaborative record, The Lockdown Sessions.

There’s major competition in the wide release Outstanding Film category this year, with Eternals, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, tick, tick… BOOM! and West Side Story all nominated for the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, RuPaul and her ensemble of drag artists are nominated in their category alongside some powerful contenders such as Queer Eye, Dancing with the Stars and The Voice, with Pose, The L Word: Generation Q, Grey’s Anatomy and Supergirl all in the running for Outstanding Drama Series.

This year marks the 33rd edition of the GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) awards, with the show taking place on Saturday, 2 April 2022, at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.