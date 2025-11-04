Who is Rob Jetten, the first openly gay Prime Minister of the Netherlands?

Rob Jetten is poised to make history as the first openly gay and youngest Prime Minister of the Netherlands, following a closely fought election. The 38-year-old leader of the centrist, socially liberal D66 party defeated far-right firebrand Geert Wilders in a political contest that gripped the nation. Dutch voters ultimately opted for Jetten’s optimistic and forward-looking message over Wilder’s anti-immigration populism, handing D66 a surprise plurality in parliament.

Born in a small town in the south of the Netherlands, Jetten studied public administration before beginning his career at ProRail, the company responsible for the Dutch railway network. His political journey started early: he led the Young Democrats, D66’s youth wing, before entering parliament in 2017. He later served as Minister for Climate and Energy under former prime minister Mark Rutte, becoming one of the most recognisable faces of the Netherlands’ environmental policy.

Jetten’s personal story has also captivated the public. Openly gay and proudly so, he has spoken about the importance of representation in politics. His fiancé, Olympian Nico Keenan, has been a visible and supportive presence on the campaign trail, with the couple sharing glimpses of their relationship online, including a viral TikTok posted on election night. They plan to marry next year, becoming one of Europe’s most high-profile LGBTQ+ political couples.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Jetten (@jettenrob)

The D66 leader campaigned under the upbeat slogan “Het kan wel”, loosely translated as “It’s possible” or “It can be done”, drawing comparisons to Barack Obama’s “Yes, we can”. Supporters embraced his hopeful tone, especially younger voters concerned about housing shortages, climate policy and restoring trust in government.

Still, challenges await as Rob Jetten inherits a country facing a housing crisis, with a shortage of around 400,000 homes. He has, in response, pledged to build ten new cities. His previous climate agenda was disrupted by soaring energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and critics once dubbed him “Robot Jetten” for his formal style.

As coalition talks begin and the Netherlands prepares for a generational shift in leadership, one thing is clear: Rob Jetten embodies a new chapter in Dutch politics: liberal, youthful, pragmatic, and determined to prove that optimism still has power.