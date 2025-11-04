Group targeted in alleged homophobic assault in Limerick

GOSHH (Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health, HIV), a Limerick-based LGBTQ+ group have “utterly” condemned an alleged homophobic physical and verbal assault on a group of people in Limerick.

According to an Instagram post by GOSHH, the alleged homophobic assault took place on Wednesday, October 29, on Upper William Street, Limerick City.

Describing the incident, GOSHH wrote that a number of men “began to shout homophobic slurs at the group”.

This group of men allegedly proceeded to “kick and punch several members of the group”, according to GOSHH. Two victims received injuries which required medical and hospital treatment.

GOSHH said that these people are “deeply shaken”. The group added that they are working towards putting support in place for them.

GOSHH’s CEO Verena Tarpey said the group is under “no illusion” that this alleged assault is a “once-off incident”.

She said: “Homophobic harassment and violence against members of the LGBTQI+ community is a crime but still remains largely under reported. GOSHH utterly condemns this attack.”

The statement said that GOSHH has seen a “rise in anti-LGBTQI+ sentiment over the last year”.

It continued: “Hate and violence remains prevalent in society and members of the LGBTQI+ community are a particular target.

“We must unite to stop hate in all forms, which is becoming more commonplace and represents an attack on our community as whole.”

GOSHH underlined the importance of society calling out hate in light of the alleged homophobic assault in Limerick.

“Whether this occurs on the street, online, or in our own homes, we must call out behaviour that impacts us all and has no place in an inclusive and equal society in Ireland,” the statement said.

GOSHH urged anyone who may need support at this time to get in touch by contacting them at 061 314 354, or by emailing GOSHH at [email protected].

Further support is also available through the National LGBT Helpline (1800 929 539) and the Transgender Family Support Line (01 907 3707).