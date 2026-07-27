Romanian LGBTQ+ community marches in Oradea Pride defying years-long ban

In the city of Oradea, Romania, Pride marches have been consistently banned over the last four years. Defying this, the LGBTQ+ organisation, Ark Oradea, went ahead with this year’s Pride march on July 25.

The organisers faced numerous obstacles in executing the march, such as their proposed 100 possible routes being rejected by the city municipality because it would have clashed with other events at the time.

As reported by The Guardian, Ark Oradea’s Co-Founder Iulian Ditiu explained, “They have never said out loud that they are banning Pride for LGBT reasons. They’re always hiding behind technical reasons.” Therefore, the ban can be seen as a form of implicit discrimination.

Authorities arrived at the march to fine attendees, yet this did not deter their fight for LGBTQ+ rights, showing their resilience in the face of adversity. Ark Oradea recently posted a message of solidarity on social media for those affected, stating, “If you have received a fine for participating in the march, we encourage you to contact us. Together with our colleagues from Accept Romania, we offer support to challenge these sanctions”.

The attempted prevention of Oradea Pride has received a large amount of backlash, including from the Vice President of the European Parliament, Nicu Ştefănuţă. According to Pink News, he commented, “It is shameful for the Romanian state of the European unfreedoms what is happening now in Oradea”.

Additionally, the International LGBTQ+ Youth and Student Organisation (IGLYO) took part in the march, stating on social media, “We were there to stand with our member Ark Oradea and the local LGBTQI community alongside people who came across Romania and around Europe in solidarity. Pride cannot be banned!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IGLYO (@iglyo)

The banning shows how systemic oppression against the LGBTQ+ community continues to be a major issue, reminding us why Pride is so important as a form of protest. Ark Oradea concluded, “Together we wrote history and demonstrated that Oradea belongs to everyone. Despite obstacles, we choose to be visible, united and courageous.”

The resilience shown by the participants also reflects the origins of Pride: queer people fighting back against the injustices placed upon them.