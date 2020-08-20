Roundup of the amazing queer events coming your way this week

It’s almost the weekend, so if you’re looking for some amazing queer events to enjoy, we’ve got you covered.

Today, after a long absence, the much loved Pantibar reopens. With tasty treats from Brother Hubbard and updated regulations in line with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, this essential community gathering space deserves your support.

Hello again, Queen of Ireland, it’s great to have you back!

Big day for us tomorrow. Pantibar is reopening. Carefully. pic.twitter.com/65ehhS67zy — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) August 19, 2020

On Sunday, Beours Dyke Night in Cork bring back their Virtual Open Mic Night for the fourth time. Always a great time, and always for a great cause, proceeds will go to LINC’s counselling service, so make sure to show your support.

Visit their Facebook page here for more details on what’s bound to be a hugely entertaining evening.

Also taking place on Sunday, Sup With Shirley – an evening of high drag entertainment. The force of nature that is Shirley Temple Bar throws her very own Bingo Supper Club.

Make sure to email ahead to reserve a place as this is bound to be a sell out. Book now (or forever live with regrets).

Now booking for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/FrfU2ORgkc — Shirley Temple Bar (@shirleybar) August 19, 2020

The unstoppable Avoca Reaction returns, hosting their Queer Cabaret on Sunday in Dublin’s Bow Lane. Accompanied by a host of fabulous drag entities, an Avoca show is guaranteed class.

While tickets flew out the door this time around – they are already taking bookings for next month, so grab one before they’re snapped up.

Next Wednesday, bag yourself tickets to catch Veda Lady in action at the Witchy Wednesday Dinner Cabaret in Dublin. With amazing performances promised from Viola Gayvis, Pixie Woo and Chanel, the gang jokingly tease a socially distant, emotionally unavailable and musically challenged show!

Get yourself down to Opium, in association with The George for a guaranteed good time.

So there we go, get your entertainment fill with all of those amazing queer events, and watch this space for more!