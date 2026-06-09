Former professional rugby league player Kane Evans comes out as gay in emotional interview

Former National Rugby League (NRL) player Kane Evans has come out gay. The Australian athlete disclosed his sexuality in an emotional interview with Channel Nine’s 100% Footy, shared on Monday, June 8.

Speaking to reporter James Bracey, the 34-year-old said, “I’ve been fighting a war within since I was about 15 years old, and it’s not sustainable.” He added that he had wanted to end his life because he had been “living in denial from a young age”.

“I still can’t believe that I’m here talking to you. This is definitely my worst nightmare,” Evans admitted. “But I know if I surrender, it’s just going to be a start to a new life.”

The athlete continued by saying he knows that other people are navigating the same struggle, and he feels “very blessed” to be able to talk about it and “save a life or two”. He also spoke about being subjected to blackmail attempts and threats of being publicly outed, sharing that “it just built up a lot of shame and fear and guilt” within himself.

“Now I’ve spoken about it, I’ve shattered those chains. They’ve lost their power. I feel like coming and speaking to you today… fear, shame, guilt, all of that, I’ve cut ties with all that.”

Kane Evans joined the National Rugby League in 2014, playing with the Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and New Zealand Warriors, before ending his professional career in England in 2023. With this disclosure, he becomes just the second high-profile rugby league player in Australia to come out as gay, following Ian Roberts in 1995.

After the interview was released, Evans posted a follow-up message on Instagram, reading: “No weapon formed against me shall prosper. I love and accept who I am. Thank you God. Sa liu o koya [He is in the lead].”