Ryan Gosling drops Ken the EP to celebrate Christmas in true Barbie style

Ryan Gosling, who appeared as Ken in the Golden Globe-nominated blockbuster Barbie opposite Margot Robbie earlier this year, is back with a festive-themed album titled Ken The EP.

Gosling’s rendition of the Grammy-nominated track ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie went viral on social media platforms like TikTok following the release of the Greta Gerwig-directed film this July. By lending his vocals to the catchy tune, Gosling made his first-ever entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In the new EP, Gosling returned to the character of Ken to compose three separate renditions of the track with the help of DJ Mark Ronson and musician Andrew Wyatt.

Originally featured on Barbie The Album, it’s notable that Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ has received such widespread acclaim, particularly when we consider that the track is competing with songs from artists like Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Dua Lipa, amongst others. Altogether, the artists featured on the Barbie soundtrack have accumulated a total of 11 Grammy nominations for their work on the film, including a nomination for Record of the Year for Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, Ronson, who produced Barbie The Album, praised Gosling not only for his vocal talents but also for the energy the actor brought to the studio. “He really got [that] it had to walk this line of not being funny or parody… But obviously, the song is also kind of ridiculous at times. So he was really amazing, and when he really did start hitting the big notes, I was like, this dude is a vocal powerhouse!” Ronson said.

The lead track on Ken The EP is a holiday rendition of Gosling’s track retitled ‘I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)’. Featuring Gosling, Ronson, and Wyatt, the track is overlaid with sleigh bells, setting the perfect holiday mood for those of us trying to celebrate a very Barbie Christmas. An official performance video has been released for the track featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Gosling, Ronson, and Wyatt in the recording studio.

Ken The EP similarly features an acoustic rendition of ‘I’m Just Ken’ as well as an upbeat remix of the track from Purple Disco Machine. Ken The EP is currently available to stream on all major music platforms.