A same-sex couple from Poland share an intimate moment in a groundbreaking television ad

Two men have made history as the first openly same-sex couple to appear on a national television ad aired on major channels in Poland and other anti-LGBT+ countries.

Jakub Kwiecinksi and Dawid Mycek shared an intimate moment together as part of Durex condoms ‘Loud in bed’ campaign. Speaking to GSN, the real-life couple stated the ad will air on all major TV channels in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lithuania.

Against a harsh anti-LGBT+ backdrop, the couple’s openness in expressing their relationship stands as a monumental declaration of visibility. Throughout Poland, there has been a rise in attacks against queer people, such as areas declaring themselves ‘LGBT+ free zones’ and Parliament voting to ban inclusive sex education in schools.

Kwiecinksi and Mycek have been fighting back against this statewide discrimination by protecting their community from COVID-19. They previously sewed and distributed rainbow facemasks completely free of charge. Handing out the PPE in Gdansk, the couple shared a video of the largely positive response.

Speaking to Star Observer, Kwiencinksi said: “Many Polish people call us a plague, so we thought if we help people overcome real plague, they might change their minds. I know it’s naive, but if we can do something good then why not?”

Kwiencinksi has previously worked as a presenter on the national television network TVP for nine years. He was allegedly fired over his sexuality following former member of the conservative political party, Law and Justice, Jacek Kurski, being appointed the company’s president.

On Monday, TVP were ordered by a Warsaw court to remove an anti-LGBT+ film, Invasion, from YouTube. The half-hour documentary described itself as uncovering the ‘aims, methods and money’ behind Poland’s LGBT+ community through supposed undercover investigations, which placed the lives of many queer people in danger. The broadcasting company will now have 60 days to respond to the ruling, which is not final.

One person who was profiled in Invasion, Magdalena Swider, spoke out against the broadcasting company, “I want to fight in court for my good name because I will not allow the government-controlled television to lie to Polish society with impunity and to attack people who fight for dignity and respect for LGBT+ people every day.”