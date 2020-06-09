Rural Irish pride groups join forces with Black Pride Ireland to bring you 'Pride Inside'

Kerry Pride is excited to announce Pride Inside, an online Pride festival happening from July 11-19. Pride Inside is a collaboration between Kerry Pride, Killarney Pride, Black Pride Ireland, Galway Pride, Limerick Pride, and Mayo Pride.

The events happening online throughout the week of the festival will include panel discussions, watch parties, quizzes, and live music. Follow along with the events through their social media. Find us on Facebook at KerryPrideFestival, and Instagram at PrideKerry. Details can also be found for anyone who would like to volunteer.

Morgan Queeney, chair of Kerry Pride said: “We are delighted to be working with Killarney Pride, Black Pride Ireland, Galway Pride, Limerick Pride, and Mayo Pride for Pride Inside.

“This week-long event is an opportunity to celebrate how diverse our LGBT+ community is and to support each other during these difficult times.

“It is so hard to connect to family, especially found-family and our LGBT+ community at this time. For the first time in history, all these Prides are coming together to bring a sense of belonging to any LGBT+ person and our supporters in Ireland and beyond. We hope you can join us.”

Black Pride Ireland were one of the organisers of the Black Lives Matter demonstration last Saturday, June 6, which saw hundreds gather out the US Embassy in Dublin.

Highlighting “the suffering felt by black people across the globe at the hands of violent states”, Rye said:

“As my understanding developed, I realised that Ireland was no different.

“Black people are constantly failed by the Irish government, whether it is their enabling of private interests for the profit of asylum seekers in Direct Provision, or by a healthcare system that constantly gaslights black people.

“We will stand up and fight back.

“Let’s use our strengths to further our vision to enrich, uplift and support each other no matter the creed, sexuality, gender or different physical abilities.

“We are stronger standing in each other’s power. Let us not be afraid to reach our full potential.”

To follow the events happening as part of Pride Inside, follow Kerry Pride on Facebook and Instagram.