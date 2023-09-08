Suspect arrested over homophobic stabbing outside London queer bar

A 19-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the suspected homophobic stabbing of two men outside queer venue Two Brewers in Clapham, South London.

The attack took place on August 13, when two men aged in their 20s and 30s were reportedly stabbed outside the popular LGBTQ+ bar. The pair were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries before being discharged. In its investigation, the Metropolitan Police has treated the incident as a homophobic hate crime.

On Thursday, September 7, London authorities confirmed that a 19-year-old man has been arrested in South Norwood in relation to the homophobic stabbing and is now held on suspicion of two counts of grievous bodily harm. The suspect currently remains in police custody.

Commenting on the arrest, Detective Superintendent Vanessa Britton of the Central South Command Unit said: “The two victims have been informed and continue to be supported by our officers, including our dedicated LGBT+ community liaison officer.

“I know the concern and distress this horrific incident has caused among the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure them – and Londoners as a whole – that a team of officers is working diligently to investigate,” Britton added.

LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer Hayley Jones said in a statement: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police.

“My role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive,” Jones continued. “You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Detectives have arrested a man in relation to a homophobic attack in #Clapham last month. DSU Vanessa Britton: “The two victims have been informed and continue to be supported by our officers, including our dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer.” 👇https://t.co/efpGgErDAW — Lambeth Police | Central South BCU (@LambethMPS) September 7, 2023

The homophobic stabbing has sparked great concern among the LGBTQ+ community in London. In response to the attack, a collective action was organised on August 26 by groups such as Queer Night Pride and Act Up, with a huge crowd joining a defiant march through the streets in the area where the stabbing happened.

A spokesperson for Queer Night Pride stated, “We are revolting, and we will have true liberation! We will hold hands, share affection, kiss our friends and lovers wherever we want. We won’t be confined to the safety of our homes, clubs and community spaces.”

They continued, “We will not hide the many ways in which we express our sexuality/ies. We are unapologetic and unashamed. We are authentic and real. We are many and we will no longer be attacked. Fight back!”

The group also produced a music promo-style video of the demonstration, titled ‘We Will Not Live In Fear’, which you can watch below.