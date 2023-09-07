Watch: Netflix drops engrossing trailer for new queer drama Everything Now

Netflix has been pumping out LGBTQ+ content lately, and if the trailer for its new queer coming-of-age drama Everything Now is anything to go by, the hit streaming platform certainly knows how to get us hooked.

Scheduled for release on October 5, the new UK-based series sees Netflix building on a genre that they are dominating with shows like Heartstopper and Sex Education (season 4 of which is due for release on September 21).

Some might say enough is enough, but after decades of fighting to see ourselves on the small screen, we just keep wanting more, more, more. And gladly, the trailer for Everything Now suggests it will be giving us exactly what we love.

The show centres around Mia, a 16-year-old who struggles with returning to school life after spending seven months in hospital, where she was being treated for an eating disorder.

Daunted by the prospect of being left behind by her friends, her return sees her landing head-first into the mayhem of parties, first kisses, drugs, sex, and friendship. And, of course, no coming-of-age drama would ever be complete without the love interest!

Everything Now features another fantastic cast with Sophie Wilde, best known for her role in the horror film Talk to Me, taking up the mantle as Mia.

Sophie is also joined by the legendary Stephen Fry (the voice of the headmaster in Heartstopper) as Dr Nell and Vivienne Acheampong (The Sandman) as Mia’s mother. Playing Mia’s best friends are Lauryn Ajufo as Becca, Niamh McCormack as Alison and Harry Cadby as Cameron.

Writer and creator of the new show Ripley Parker says the series focuses “on mental health issues faced by many British teenagers, particularly those surrounding food and body image.”

With some heavy-hitting topics jam-packed into only eight episodes, we reckon Everything Now won’t be for the faint-hearted, but why don’t you check out the trailer and decide for yourself?