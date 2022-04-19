TENI Appoints Tina Kolos Orban as New CEO

On Sunday, TENI announced that Tina Kolos Orban will be joining the team as the new CEO. Tina, the Vice President and Project Manager of the Transvanilla Transgender Association, will take up the position on the 19th. They were also co-chair and treasurer for Transgender Europe and have worked at the European Union and United Nations levels.

Tina has been active in international relations and the LGBTQ+ movement since 2005. Transvanilla, a non-profit based in Hungary, has provided and advocated for Trans and non-binary people living under the country’s oppressive policies since 2011. Throughout their career, Tina has more than eleven years experience of in developing, managing and leading trans advocacy groups internationally.

“Tina brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in global trans rights,” said Sara R. Phillips, chair of TENI, in a statement. “I first met Tina at the TGEU conference in Dublin in DCU in 2012, and have held them in high regard ever since. TENI are lucky in securing such a dedicated leader who knows both the grassroots community development and organisational responsibilities.”

“There are many upcoming challenges for our community and we believe that Tina is the right person to lead TENI through this phase of our development.”

Upon their appointment as CEO, Tina spoke about how TENI has played a crucial role in helping Trans people and their families, as well as fighting for legislative rights in Ireland within the past decade. “The board and the staff have a lot to be proud of.

It is very exciting to get involved in the work for accessible healthcare, education, and employment for all trans people,” they said.

“I believe together we can face the challenges ahead and we can move towards a more inclusive Irish society wherein all corners of Ireland everyone can be their full selves and enjoy the freedoms and opportunities to thrive.”

TENI is a non-profit group established in 2006 committed to advancing the well-being and equality of Trans people in Ireland. For more information and Trans resources in the country, visit the group website.