Queer Irish musician St. Bishop releases brand new EP

Queer Irish musician St. Bishop has just released a brand new EP featuring four tracks that will make perfect additions to your favourite playlists. The artist has shared his true openness and vulnerability with listeners through this project, and the journey he has gone on to find his feet and voice in the music industry up to this point has been a pleasure to follow.

The St. Bishop EP was released on Friday, April 15, alongside a brand new single ‘Upset’. The last track to be released from the project, ‘Upset’ was written in early 2020 about the disappointment that comes alongside the demise of relationships that started off as friendships and ultimately didn’t work out.

Speaking on the lyrics, he explains: “It’s about figuring out what to do with unmet expectations, the want for something substantial, simultaneously knowing your own worth but settling for something less. Navigating an unperfect relationship, emotionally and physically, towing the line of lust, love and eventually, heartache.”

He continues by saying: “People always say you should marry your best friend, I guess in this instance falling for someone so close to you and crossing that boundary doesn’t always lead to the fairytale ending.”

The EP also features three other singles: ‘Alone’, ‘Talking To You’, and ‘Friends’. The project as a whole is described to have “bold, unapologetic statements made along a journey of self-exploration.” His queerness is adored and embraced, and his music blends genres such as electro-pop, soul and indie. He channels his struggles and experiences in his songwriting, in some ways counselling and exploring himself in the process.

Speaking exclusively to GCN, St. Bishop describes his music as “honest, heartfelt pop bangers.”

“Sonically, it comes from a place that I just want people to dance and move and feel connected to the emotion of the songs.”

He added that “my coming out experience and my journey into figuring out my identity as a queer man all kind of coincided with me releasing music,” and that every time he releases a new project, he’s “leaning more into” his queerness and his true self.

This constant process of self-exploration and discovery through music leads the artist to say: “I love where I’m at, it’s a work in progress that I never want to be finished… I want to be doing this when I’m f*cking 80!”

Listen to the St. Bishop EP here, and to buy tickets for the musician’s show on April 23 in The Workman’s Cellar in Dublin, click here.