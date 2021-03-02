The Marlon Show is back with a powerful discussion on mental health in a pandemic

Our mental health is our wealth is the subject of The Marlon Show this week as Marlon is joined by Senior Psychologist Kevin Murphy in a powerful discussion on mental health.

The Marlon Show is about celebrating life, happiness, motivation, inspiration, and great feelings in general. It is about giving the audience the perfect platform to feel embraced and able to express who they are in terms of their feelings and emotions.

This week is no different as Marlon presents this timely discussion about mental health with Kevin Murphy.

Kevin Murphy is a Senior Psychologist in the HSE. He is the Senior in Primary Care Adult Services for Dublin North Central, as well as one of the psychologists providing psychosocial support to frontline staff experiencing distress related to COVID-19 all across Dublin North City and County, including in nursing homes, hospital and community settings.

"The introvert in me has actually found the time quite reparative but the extrovert in me has struggled a little bit." – Kevin for #StayAtHomo Want to tell your story and be featured? Get in touch at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/7D3iqXA8y5 — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) April 22, 2020

He is the current chair of the critical incident response group in the North East Inner City and is further also doing research with Trinity College Dublin into the impact of trauma and the pandemic on our frontline staff.

In the show, Marlon and Kevin will discuss a number of key topics including the stigma surrounding mental illnesses.

They also look into the impact of our psychological makeup, which is shaped by our childhood and its effects on our capability to deal with situations later in life and now more so in this pandemic.

The Young Social Innovators Covid19 Youth ‘Check In’ Survey 2020 reports that, compared with 53% of the general population, 93% of LGBTQ+ people reported that they are “struggling with anxiety, stress or depression during the Covid-19 restrictions.”

Several of us have lost our safe spaces due to COVID-19 restrictions. Many helplines for the LGBTQ+ community have reported receiving a much higher volume of calls than in recent years.

Marlon and Kevin round out their discussion with some practical tips on how we can improve our mental wellbeing.

The Marlon Show is a radio broadcast from South Dublin offering an alternative to mainstream radio, a voice for those under-represented or excluded.

The Marlon Show will air this Thursday, March 4 at 11 am on Dublin South 93.9 FM and will also be available to listen back on MixCloud.

Marian Shanley is the Executive Producer of The Marlon Show.

Visit yourmentalhealth.ie for advice on how to mind your mental health during the coronavirus outbreak and text50808.ie for support.