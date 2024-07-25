THISISPOPBABY to premiere new queer show at Dublin Theatre Festival 2024

THISISPOPBABY has just announced its newest production, 0800 CUPID, set to premiere at the Project Arts Centre as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival. The show is a nightclub interruption and queer cabaret explosion set amidst the bright lights of London. It will platform a new generation of Irish diaspora voices and celebrate Irish theatre creatives working across two cities.

0800 CUPID is written and performed by Emer Dineen. Dineen solidified herself as a breakout star in THISISPOPBABY’s WAKE, earning a Dublin Fringe Festival award nomination for Best Performer for her role as DJ Duncan Disorderly.

The show’s official synopsis describes: “Through her drag persona, crumbling club-kid Cupid, Emer Dineen grapples with love in a lonely capitalist paradigm. Hungover, moulting and disorientated, our redundant deity battles modern life, unravelling Emer’s true story of navigating loss, crises, chaotic relationships and feeling the sweet sting of meaningful connection where she least expects it.

“0800 CUPID is an SOS response to the swelling social anxiety of a post-pandemic pre-apocalyptic world. A camp catalyst for reconnection; it’s a musical march into and back from the existential brink.”

The characters promise to give an insightful and groundbreaking window into the excitement, pressure and creeping anxiety of being untethered in your 20s.

The incredible team behind the show features ​​Emer Dineen (writer and performer), Phillip McMahon (director), Elaine Mai (music producer), Tom Beech (musical director), Carl Harrison (choreographer and performer), Ellen Kirk (set designer), Lambdog1066 (costume design), Sarah Jane Shiels (lighting design), Niall Sweeney (art direction and graphic design) and Carla Rogers (producer).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THISISPOPBABY (@thisispopbaby)

Tickets for THISISPOPBABY’s 0800 CUPID go on sale August 7 and the show is running from September 26 to October 5 as part of the Dublin Theatre Festival.

THISISPOPBABY’s previous productions include RIOT, premiering at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2016, and WAKE, opening at the National Stadium Dublin in 2022. The company has been electrifying stages worldwide for 17 years, bringing a mix of theatre, night club, festival and activism.

Featuring over 30 productions, exploring stories of family, identity, migration, climate, colonial legacies, conflict and resolution, the Dublin Theatre Festival will run from September 26 through October 13.