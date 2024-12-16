Tom Daley dives into new career with knitting competition show

British diver and all-round sweetheart Tom Daley has announced a new reality show centred around one of his strongest passions: knitting! Titled Game of Wool, the show will mark the Olympic champion’s first major hosting role on TV.

Following his silver medal success at the Paris Olympics, Tom Daley officially announced his retirement from diving in an interview with Vogue earlier this year. While he’s leaving one of his passions behind, he seemingly has no intention of abandoning the other any time soon.

“You know me. I love a bit of competition,” he said in a video announcing the new show. “But lately, it’s been less about the pool, and more about the… wool. So I’m super excited to announce that I’m going to be hosting a brand new knitting competition show.”

Set to air on Channel 4, Tom Daley’s new reality show will take place in rural Scotland. It will see 10 knitters taking part in challenges and creating crafts, jewellery, furniture, sculptures and more.

In addition to Daley, creatives Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell, famous names in fashion houses like Chanel and Vivienne Westwood, will join the series as judges.

“I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about,” Daley said about the show.

“I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go! I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!”

Daley’s crafty passion first went viral when he was caught knitting in the stands at the last two Olympics while cheering on Team GB during his downtime. Over the years, the champion has created his own line of knitted clothing, sharing new creations with his followers on social media.

Casting for Game of Wool is now open and people can apply here.