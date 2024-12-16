Tom Daley dives into new career with knitting competition show

British diver and all-round sweetheart Tom Daley has announced a new reality show centred around one of his strongest passions: knitting! Titled Game of Wool, the show will mark the Olympic champion’s first major hosting role on TV.
Following his silver medal success at the Paris Olympics, Tom Daley officially announced his retirement from diving in an interview with Vogue earlier this year. While he’s leaving one of his passions behind, he seemingly has no intention of abandoning the other any time soon.
“You know me. I love a bit of competition,” he said in a video announcing the new show. “But lately, it’s been less about the pool, and more about the… wool. So I’m super excited to announce that I’m going to be hosting a brand new knitting competition show.”
Set to air on Channel 4, Tom Daley’s new reality show will take place in rural Scotland. It will see 10 knitters taking part in challenges and creating crafts, jewellery, furniture, sculptures and more.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
In addition to Daley, creatives Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell, famous names in fashion houses like Chanel and Vivienne Westwood, will join the series as judges.
“I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about,” Daley said about the show.
“I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go! I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!”
Daley’s crafty passion first went viral when he was caught knitting in the stands at the last two Olympics while cheering on Team GB during his downtime. Over the years, the champion has created his own line of knitted clothing, sharing new creations with his followers on social media.
Casting for Game of Wool is now open and people can apply here.
© 2024 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN has been a vital, free-of-charge information service for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
During this global COVID pandemic, we like many other organisations have been impacted greatly in the way we can do business and produce. This means a temporary pause to our print publication and live events and so now more than ever we need your help to continue providing this community resource digitally.
GCN is a registered charity with a not-for-profit business model and we need your support. If you value having an independent LGBTQ+ media in Ireland, you can help from as little as €1.99 per month. Support Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.
comments. Please sign in to comment.