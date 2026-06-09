US town celebrates Pride despite disruption by neo-Nazi group

An LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in the US state of Georgia took place on June 6, with the march disrupted by a neo-Nazi group. The individuals were wearing black and red suits, and some were using face masks to conceal their identities.

The so-called Blood Tribe marched through the streets of the town of Athens carrying a large flag displaying a swastika. They were chanting homophobic, anti-Semitic, and racist slurs and statements, and performing Nazi salutes and shouting phrases associated with Nazi groups.

The neo-Nazi group had already been placed on an anti-Semitic group watchlist by some organisations. They have previously held similar xenophobic demonstrations at other Pride events across the United States, and this rise of nazi demonstrations has been noted globally by several groups and governmental officials.

In response to the group, attendees and organisers alike chanted back with “Show your face, you f*cking cowards” with a sign reading “Joy is louder than hate”. To prevent possible escalation, the organisers, Athens Pride and Queer Collective, physically positioned themselves between attendees and the neo-Nazi group.

After the parade, the organisers put out a statement saying that they unequivocally condemn the group’s display, which was an attempt to “intimidate, divide, and spread fear,” but that they failed to overshadow the spirit of the celebration.

Despite the attempted disruption, Athens Pride organisers and attendees said that the event continued, showing a strong sense of community and solidarity.

Attendee and State Representative Eric Gisler spoke to Atlanta 6 News, who were reporting at the event. He described the far-right display as “disgusting and sick.” However, he added, “but it is their right to do that”.

After the parade, Gisler also said, “People chose not to engage with these individuals and their reprehensible ideology. They were there to have a good time, show support for each other and for the community.”