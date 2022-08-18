Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin to hold protest against transphobic media

Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin are hosting a protest against the ongoing instances of transphobia publicised by the Irish Independent. Organisers are calling on Trans, non-binary and Intersex folks and allies to join them outside the Irish Independent offices on 27 August at 12:00.

This move by Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin comes after the recent reports surrounding the fallout following the closure of the Tavistock clinic in the United Kingdom.

In a Facebook post organisers also drew on previous incidents where the Irish Independent allegedly called objective LGBTQ+ “propaganda” and claimed, “the future will condemn us for pandering to the trans agenda.”

Trans and Intersex Pride have stated, “us wanting to exist in peace and wanting our community to feel safe and have informed, consent-based healthcare is not ‘an agenda’.”

“However, none of this should come as a surprise when one considers the history of the Irish Independent. Founded by capitalist tyrant William Martin Murphy in 1905, the Irish Independent has historically given a voice to the most bigoted voices in society.”

In past years, the Irish Independent platformed anti-choice activists during the Repeal the Eight referendum and published columns opposing gay marriage during the referendum period in 2015.

“The Irish Independent has and always will be a mouthpiece for the capitalist class, designed to push against any social progress made and sow divisions in the working class.”

“Workers today face more challenges than ever such as inflation, the cost of living crisis and a looming recession and as these class divisions sharpen, the media has become hyper-fixated on culture war nonsense to distract the working class from these class-based issues.”

A further element being highlighted by this protest by Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin is the profit being made from these Transphobic articles. The Irish Independent paywall articles, meaning they cannot be accessed without paying a subscription fee. In turn, the publication has earned money off the back of these controversies.

Trans Pride Northern Ireland will also be hosting a rally this weekend as part of their wider Pride celebrations. They are calling on the Trans community and allies to meet at 12.30 on 20 August for speeches and some fun.

There will be stalls providing information about support available for Trans, non-binary and Intersex people and their families, run by LGBTQ+ charities the Rainbow Project, Mermaids NI, Here NI and Belfast Trans Resource Centre.

The full line-up of events is available on the Trans Pride NI Facebook page.