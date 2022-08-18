She-Hulk lead Tatiana Maslany shows Trans solidarity in latest video

Marvel uploaded a series of promotional videos with its stars Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo ahead of the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law release on Disney+ today.

In two of the videos, Tatiana Maslany can be seen wearing a “Support Trans Futures” cropped sweatshirt which has been met with praise from fans.

Her sweatshirt echoes her solidarity for Trans folks at a time when Republican legislatures around the United States have been attacking Trans youth.

Tatiana Maslany is most well known for her breakout role as Sarah Manning in the hit television show Orphan Black which was met with critical acclaim.

She recently spoke with the Los Angeles Times about how she is planning to use the success of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as a platform to show her support for the Trans community.

Maslany further explained that wearing the top was her small way of assuring Trans kids that they are loved.

“I’m aware of what reach images like that have and I’m aware that there have been bills passed in Florida that Disney has been connected to in terms of providing money to (the politicians that passed) anti-LGBTQ bills.

“I know how little it costs me to do something like that. I’m incredibly privileged and I’m very fortunate to have the platform I do. And I’m very supportive of people who are fighting on the ground for LGBTQ rights.”

Fans were wondering where Tatiana got her amazing sweatshirt and she responded on Instagram saying she got it from gc2b, “an awesome company that also makes comfortable binding options designed by Trans people for Trans people.”

gc2b is an American LGBTQ+ brand that sells binders. The company was founded in 2015 by Trans designer Marli Washington. Along with their incredible range of binders, the brand also sells additional apparel such as hoodies and sweatshirts etc.

gc2b tweeted “the gc2b x Marvel crossover event we were not expecting! s/o Tatiana Maslany for supporting us and @BlkTransTravel.”

The gc2b x Marvel Studios crossover event we were not expecting! s/o Tatiana Maslany for supporting us and @BlkTransTravel 💜💜💜 https://t.co/1SWH7qE8vE — gc2b (@gc2bapparel) August 15, 2022

If you would like to buy your own cropped sweatshirts, the company has said that there is a possibility that they will bring it back as it was part of their Black Trans Travel fund merch drop in February.