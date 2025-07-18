Trump administration forced to restore $6.2 million to LGBTQ+ and HIV organisations

The Trump administration has restored $6.2 million in funding to LGBTQ+ and HIV organisations. The move comes after a district court judge in California granted a preliminary injunction on June 9, blocking three of the US president’s executive orders that threatened to defund the groups.

The case was brought by Lambda Legal on behalf of San Francisco AIDS Foundation, Los Angeles LGBT Center, GLBT Historical Society, San Francisco Community Health Center, Prisma Community Care in Arizona, NYC LGBT Community Center, Bradbury-Sullivan Community Center in Pennsylvania, Baltimore Safe Haven, and FORGE in Wisconsin. Cuts to these non-profits’ funding would have forced them to shutter programmes or silence their advocacy for fear of losing federal support while the case proceeds.

In granting the preliminary injunction, the court held that the LGBTQ+ and HIV organisations will likely succeed in demonstrating that Trump’s executive orders, two of which target DEI and another which targets the trans community, are unconstitutional. It is likely that they violate rights to equal protections, free speech and due process, as well as violate the Separation of Powers.

Announcing the news, Lambda Legal’s Senior Attorney and HIV Project Director Jose Abrigo said, “We have confirmed that our plaintiffs – LGBTQ+ organizations providing critical services to their communities – have seen their threatened funding restored.”

Abrigo added, “When we fight, we win. We know the battle is far from over and there will be setbacks along the way, but the cause is too important, and the need too great, for us to lose heart.”

Lambda Legal concluded that it “will continue to fight against these orders as the lawsuit progresses, ensuring that these organizations—and the communities they serve—remain protected from unlawful government overreach.”

The announcement came just days before ‘good trouble’ protests took place across the US, in a day of action in response to the Trump administration’s recent policies. The demonstrations took place in over 1,500 sites across all 50 states, condemning cuts to public school funding and a “life-saving” LGBTQ+ suicide hotline, as well as attempts to reverse protections for immigrants and other marginalised communities.