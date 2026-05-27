Sharp increase in homophobic and transphobic bullying recorded in UK schools

The UK Department for Education has reported that between 2021 and 2025, there were 4,056 suspensions relating to homophobic or transphobic bullying within schools.

In 2021, the number of suspensions over bullying linked to sexual orientation or gender identity was 193, while last year, this figure had increased by nearly six times to 1,085.

Similarly, in 2021, 15 students were suspended for bullying based on disability, while in 2025, 159 were suspended for the same reasons, increasing by over ten times.

Finally, the last statistic featured in the report showcased the number of suspensions relating to racist abuse, which represented the largest figure. In 2021, 923 students were suspended for this form of bullying, whereas in 2025, the figure multiplied by over six times, reaching 5,639.

All of these categories combined to a total of 6,883 in 2025, which shows an across-the-board increase of 84% from 2021 and a 19% increase from 2024, encompassing all the mentioned forms of bullying.

UK schools can record up to three reasons for each suspension; because of this, the displayed figures do not represent individual incidents, but show how often different forms of bullying are cited.

The Department for Education has called the results of this report “shocking”, and stated they were providing expert support.

Education specialists spoke with the BBC about their biggest concerns regarding the issue. They stated that funding cuts to outreach services, the effects of social media, and growing polarisation within politics were what they believed to be the largest contributing factors to the increase.

They also stated that heightened awareness around social issues, a lowering tolerance toward discrimination and an overall increase in the use of suspensions within UK schools could also be contributing factors.

The UK Mental Health Foundation stated that the online culture around ‘incel’ forums is contributing to the normalisation of gender, race and sexuality based discrimination, especially within younger age groups.

Director of the UK-based Anti-Bullying Alliance (ABA), Martha Boateng, stated that cuts to government funding and local authority contracts for outreach work had caused a “real reduction in UK schools’ ability to undertake anti-bullying training.”

Early in 2026, 18-year-old Sam Coutts died by suicide after enduring harsh bullying from his peers. His mother, Kirsten Coutts, spoke with the BBC about the effects of bullying on her son’s mental health.

“He was not bullied there (his current school), but his state of mind had been shaped irrevocably by disablist bullying he suffered as a schoolboy.” She continued, “Something has to change.”

“There should be more support for teachers, and parents should have to do more to stop their children behaving like this – it starts at home.”