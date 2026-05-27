Number of countries criminalising same-sex acts grew for first time in almost a decade in 2025

Recently released data from the ILGA World Database highlights how states worldwide continue to create barriers to LGBTQ+ people exercising basic rights. For the first time in almost a decade, the number of countries criminalising consensual same-sex sexual acts grew in 2025.

A worldwide federation of more than 2,300 organisations, ILGA World compiles its free-access database tracking current progress and backlash on LGBTQ+ rights around the globe. Data from last year has shown both positive and negative changes in several parts of the world.

In 2025, Burkina Faso introduced a law criminalising homosexuality for the very first time, while Trinidad and Tobago reversed its decriminalisation ruling. This brought the number of countries that criminalise consensual same-sex activity up to 65, making it rise for the first time in almost a decade.

In seven UN member states, laws prescribe the death penalty for same-sex activity, while in five more, there is no legal certainty. Moreover, at least 63 countries have laws that limit freedom of expression for LGBTQ+ people.

In at least 61 UN member states, there are legal barriers for organisations and activists that openly advocate for LGBTQ+ people.

With a breakdown by jurisdiction, the database also highlights progress and shortcomings in Ireland. The report found no legal barriers to freedom of expression and association for LGBTQ+ people, with same-sex marriage having been legalised in the country over 10 years ago.

The database also spotlights the advanced hate crime law, introduced in 2024 after intense efforts by advocacy groups, which protects all members of the community from violence.

However, the report also highlighted the need for improvement in protections against discrimination. While sexual orientation features among the protected characteristics, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics are still excluded.

Ireland also has a strong system for legal gender recognition based on self-determination, which however still excludes non-binary people. Furthermore, the report highlighted how conversion therapy practices are still not outlawed in the country, and there is no prohibition of non-vital medical interventions on intersex minors.

Commenting on the new data, Executive Director at ILGA World Julia Ehrt said: “No matter our races, origins, or genders, most of us value the freedom to live our lives and to show up for our communities as our true selves.

“But more and more, authoritarian leaders and movements are trying to control what happens to our bodies and how we move through the world. Their effort to drive LGBTI people out of public spaces is part of a reactionary playbook, which we had hoped societies had overcome.

“Time and again, people caring for social justice have walked side by side, refusing to be pushed back into hiding. Every time the world gathers for Pride, in June or any time during the year, we celebrate one another in our beautiful diversity. And, together, we create a world where everyone can walk openly, without fear.”

Visit the ILGA World Database here.