US trans advocate and diver Lia Smith found dead

Lia Smith, a transgender student at Middlebury College in Vermont, has been confirmed dead by local authorities. Smith, 21, was an active member of student life as a former diver on the women’s swimming and diving team, a member of the Chess Club, Japanese Club, and Women in Computer Science, and “an articulate advocate of transgender rights,” according to a message from Middlebury president Ian Baucom.

Earlier this year, Smith participated in a campus forum that addressed the ongoing political attacks against transgender people in the US. The February 2025 event, covered by the Addison Independent, was held in response to multiple executive orders signed by current US President Donald Trump that targeted trans healthcare and participation in sports. Smith spoke on a panel titled Trans Healthcare is NOT a Debate!, a protest against the college’s decision to host a talk called What is the Right Approach to Public Policy and Transgender Medicine?

At the panel, Smith spoke candidly about the shifting climate for transgender athletes. “There’s been a shift, and as much as trans athletes were disliked before, now it’s definitely coming back to the forefront again,” she said. Addressing her fellow trans students, she added: “Know that there are people in your community that are here for you and care about you.”

Smith had been reported missing by her father on October 19 after being last seen on campus two days earlier at approximately 9pm. The student, studying a double major in computer science and statistics, was well known across campus, and her disappearance prompted a large-scale search effort. Aerial drones and multiple ground searches were deployed, with student volunteers joining Middlebury’s public safety team to organise search parties, according to the student newspaper.

On October 23, the Vermont Police Department released a statement confirming that their search and rescue team had discovered a body near the college’s organic farm. The Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the body as Smith and determined that there was no suspicion of foul play. The cause of death has now been ruled as suicide.

In a statement, that was also emailed to the wider campus community, Middlebury’s President Baucom reflected on Smith’s impact on the college community, calling her “an articulate advocate of transgender rights.” He said Middlebury is planning events to “gather and remember Lia.”

Smith’s advocacy, empathy, and courage continue to resonate deeply with those she inspired.

If you have been affected by this story or are looking to reach out to someone for support, advice or just to talk, there are numerous services available for LGBTQ+ people, listed below, and many offer instant messaging support.

Samaritans

National LGBT+ Helpline

The Switchboard

Dublin Lesbian Line

Belong To

TENI

Aware

Pieta House

Jigsaw

Mental Health Ireland

Garda Confidential Line