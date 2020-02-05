The Virgin Mary to host alcohol free LGBT+ meet up

Located in the heart of Dublin The Virgin Mary serves a wide array of incredible alcohol free cocktails in an LGBT+ friendly environment. It’s the perfect place to go when you want a sober night out for a change. So pop down Friday night from 8 pm to 11 pm and have a drink and meet incredible new people.

This event is the first of its kind in Dublin, it’s perhaps revolutionary even. As the vast majority of LGBT+ friendly events are centred around drinking and partying this event provides an alcohol-free alternative. However, events like these are incredibly important as it provides people with a safe space to meet others without feeling the need to drink.

You can check out the Facebook event for more info.

With alcohol abuse disproportionately affecting LGBT+ people, it’s important that events, such as the one taking place in The Virgin Mary on Friday continue to take place to allow queer people to socialise in a safe and healthy environment.

Check out these alternatives if you want to stay sober whilst still feeling involved and active in the community.

BeLonG To

BeLonG To is a safe space for young LGBT+ people to make new friends, hang out and access support that may not be available at home or at school. They run youth groups nationwide so you’ll definitely find one somewhere in your area! This is a great option for young people who may not be old or comfortable enough to go out to a party.

Gaze Film Festival

Gaze Film Festival is an LGBT+ festival that takes place every year during August. The festival is dedicated to exclusively screening queer films. Fantastic films such as ‘Deep In Vogue’ and ‘Are You Proud?’ took home awards last year. So I can only expect this year’s line-up to be amazing.

The National Gallery – LGBT+ Themed Tour

Last year The National Gallery began to provide free guided tours centred around celebrating and exploring the work of LGBT+ artists. These tours are perfect for aspiring artists looking for inspiration and curious cats alike.