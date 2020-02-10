WATCH: RuPaul absolutely slayed on SNL

RuPaul became the first drag queen ever to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) last weekend.

The Drag Race star’s performance on the show was met with wide acclaim with many noting her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent brought sparkle to the show.

In Ru’s opening monologue, he explained what he does and what RuPaul’s Drag Race is, “those who aren’t familiar”.

There was much speculation as to whether RuPaul would appear for SNL hosting duties in drag.

Wearing a pink suit, RuPaul said “some of you may be surprised to see me out of drag, but rest assured, I am wearing my grandmother’s pants.”

Repeating his “you’re born naked and the rest is drag” mantra, he explained: “Whatever you put on after you get out of the shower, baby that’s your drag.”

The evening was packed with hilarious skits, so many in fact, they all didn’t make the cut due to time constraints.

‘Coal Miners Face-Off’ was later uploaded to YouTube and features Ru as Big Dom: the boss of a coal mine.

Next up was the first of two comedy gold skits featuring Pete Davidson.

In ‘Thirsty Cops’, RuPaul and Ego Nwodim make their move on a civilian (Pete Davidson) during a traffic stop. It also features a short but sweet appearance by a Kate McKinnon who channels a thirsty Marge Gunderson.

RuPaul served full drag extravaganza in ‘Chad and RuPaul’. RuPaul discovers Chad (Pete Davidson) onset and tries to turn him into a future queen of drag.

In ‘Check Splitting’, two employees (RuPaul, Cecily Strong) make a stink about splitting the check at a lunch with coworkers.

Bringing Drag Race to SNL, Ru then declared the library open as she taught the children (literally) about reading. Because reading is what? Fundamental.

At the end of the episode, RuPaul says his farewells to everyone, reminding the audience that “if you can’t love yourself, how you gonna love someone else?”

AMEN.