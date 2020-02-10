Late Late show viewers praise Philippa and Helen Ryder on sharing their powerful love story

Late Late Show viewers praised Philippa and Helen Ryder who appeared on the show last Friday and shared their story on the show.

Ryan Tubridy introduced Philippa and Helen Ryder saying they were an “extraordinary couple — whose love for each other has managed to stand the test of time.”

The pair are huge Star Trek fans and met at a convention in Leeds 39 years ago.

It initially started as a friendship, bonding over all things sci-fi, but as they continued meeting year after year at the convention, something else blossomed.

After nine years together, the couple welcomed their daughter Jenny into the world.

It was after this that Philippa began the process of transitioning.

On the Late Late, the couple recounted their relationship, Philippa’s transition, and how they are still a happy couple all these years later.

Helen said, “The thing is, when we were going through all this I came to the realisation that I had to make a choice.

“We could have split up, many, many marriages split up, but I realised I wanted a living wife and not a dead husband.

“So many transgender people feel that they can’t continue as they are. The person inside hasn’t changed. That’s the person I love.”

Speaking about wider society’s treatment of the trans community, Philippa said she is still wary when walking on the street.

Philippa explained: “Yeah, I feel like you have to be careful. There are some areas that are probably going to be less safe than others, but any woman walking down the street anywhere — you just have to be careful.”

Helen added: “There’s still homophobia and transphobia everywhere in Ireland. We’ve seen recent attacks in the newspapers and on gay couples.

“Our message is, we’re just ordinary people. We argue over the washing-up, we argue over the tidying-up, and then we hug each other and get over it.”

Many took to social media with one viewer writing:

“Such a wonderful couple being so open & honest & equally, so loving & caring. Being so open in such a public forum is awe-inspiring. Visibility is so important, but that took guts to go on national tv”

Another person said: “I had the pleasure of campaigning with Phillipa & Helen during #repealthe8th campaign in Dublin South West. I just love her energy & positivity.”

Watch the interview below.