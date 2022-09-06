Far-right website Kiwi Farms shut down for anti-Trans "targeted threats"

The #DropKiwiFarms campaign has finally seen success, with the website’s network provider blocking access to Kiwi Farms, the forum which has been used to target the Trans community as victims of ‘swatting’, ‘doxxing’ and death threats.

Trans Twitch streamer, Clara Sorrenti, also known as Keffals in the digital world, is one of the most recent victims of a ‘swatting’ incident, thus prompting Kiwi Farm’s end.

The terms ‘swatting‘ refers to the extremely harmful practice of making false reports to authorities which then send arm forces to the victim’s residence, thereby wasting the time of law enforcement officers, while also sending threatening the victim. Meanwhile, ‘doxxing’ refers to the act of releasing someone’s private information, generally specific contact details such as the person’s address. Both of these tactics have historically been facilitated by Kiwi Farms, which has been described as a trolling platform that allows curated attacks against content creators.

In efforts to fight back against these attacks, the #DropKiwiFarms campaign was established, prompting further backlash against those who were already being victimised. With many minorities being targeted, Trans women make up the majority of those facing harassment at the hands of the platform.

“I want you to understand, this isn’t hyperbole,” wrote one Twitter user on the havoc created by the site. “Almost every trans person with any public profile at all is on that hell site. This is something we’ve *all* had to live with, in some cases for almost a decade, now. It’s time for it to end.”

Network provider and host Cloudflare Inc released a statement on their move against Kiwi Farms on Saturday, September 3.

“This is an extraordinary decision for us to make and, given Cloudflare’s role as an internet infrastructure provider, a dangerous one that we are not comfortable with,” wrote Matthew Prince, Cloudflare co-founder.

“However, the rhetoric on the Kiwi Farms site and specific, targeted threats have escalated over the last 48 hours to the point that we believe there is an unprecedented emergency and immediate threat to human life unlike we have previously seen from Kiwi Farms or any other customer before.”

Kiwi Farms founder, Joshua Moon, used the group’s telegram chat to confirm that the site will no longer operate, despite his attempts to find new hosts for the platform.