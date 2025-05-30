Western Australia law reforms make gender change easier for trans and non-binary people

As of May 30, major reforms to gender recognition laws have officially come into effect in Western Australia, significantly easing the process for trans and non-binary individuals to amend their gender markers on official documents.

Under the new legislation, trans people are no longer required to undergo gender-affirming medical procedures to be eligible to change the gender marker on their birth certificates. The outdated and often invasive requirement for surgical intervention has been scrapped, and with it, the Gender Reassignment Board, which previously dealt with applications, has been formally abolished. The law also recognises non-binary individuals for the first time.

Adults born in Western Australia can now apply directly to the Registrar of Births, Deaths and Marriages. The streamlined process requires only a supporting statement from a registered clinician, removing bureaucratic and medical hurdles that previously made gender recognition difficult or inaccessible for many.

Provisions have also been introduced for individuals born outside Western Australia or overseas. Children aged 12 and over can also apply to update their gender marker. They must submit a personal statement, as well as statements from parents or guardians, and a doctor or psychologist. If one or both parents do not consent, or if the child is under 12, the matter must be taken to the Family Court for approval.

The legislation includes a statutory review clause, which ensures that the public and LGBTQ+ communities will have the opportunity to assess the law’s effectiveness and offer feedback in the future.

According to Out In Perth, Attorney General Dr Tony Buti said the reforms were designed to promote dignity and equality, “The State Government introduced these reforms to adopt a more respectful and inclusive approach to gender diversity and ensure equality for all Western Australians.”

LGBTQ+ advocacy group Rainbow Futures Western Australia, the state’s peak body for queer communities, celebrated the reforms. CEO Dr Misty Farquhar and other board members posted a video on social media marking the end of the Gender Reassignment Board.

“It’s really nice to see the outcome of activism, because I think a lot of people don’t get to,” said Dr Farquhar.

The reforms have been widely welcomed by advocates across Western Australia and beyond and mark a significant milestone in the fight for trans and non-binary rights.