Competition: Win tickets to GAZE's Closing Gala screening of Elliot Page's Close To You

GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival is quickly approaching its return to Dublin on Thursday, August 1 for a celebration of queer cinema! The event will conclude at its Closing Gala on Monday, August 5, with a screening of the new trans family drama Close To You starring co-writer and producer Elliot Page.

In this heartstring-pulling film, Page plays Sam, a trans man who takes on a trip back home where he confronts his personal and familial trials and tribulations, as well as all that follows.

The synopsis reads: “Sam (Elliot Page) hasn’t been home since his transition. After four years in Toronto, he takes a long-dreaded trip back to his hometown for his father’s birthday. Once there, he confronts unresolved wounds and reconnects with an old flame.”

Directing the piece, two-time BAFTA award-winner for Nice Girl (2000) and When I Was 12 (2001) Dominic Savage adds a special heart-felt touch, speaking to many who have struggled to feel that they have a place of belonging. The film first premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, earning Savage the Inspiring Voices and Perspectives award, and at the 2023 Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, Page earned an award for Special Jury Citation for Performance.

Alongside Elliot Page as Sam, the cast includes Hillary Baack (Katherine), Peter Outerbridge (Sam’s father), Sook-Yin Lee (Emily), Wendy Crewson (Sam’s mother), and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

After the GAZE screening, the film will officially release in Irish cinemas on August 23. In anticipation of the release, fans are beyond excited to see Page return to the big screen, this being the actor’s first leading role in a film since coming out on December 1, 2020.

This is not the only time Elliot Page makes an appearance in GAZE 2024, as he is also the executive producer of another anticipated feature, Backspot, screening as part of the festival’s Opening Gala! For more information on the programme, click here!

Tickets for GAZE’s Close To You screening at Light House Cinema are available here for €20. However, if you’re feeling lucky, we have a pair of tickets to the Closing Gala to give away to one lucky reader. For a chance to win, simply answer the following question:

Who is the director of Close To You?

The competition closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.