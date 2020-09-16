WATCH: World of Wonder re-release The Realness music video in memory of Chi Chi DeVayne

World of Wonder has re-released RuPaul’s The Realness music video featuring the top 4 from Season 8 in honour of Chi Chi DeVayne.

Drag Race alumni Chi Chi was originally cut from the music video because only the last three queens of her season made it into the final cut. Following the star’s passing in August, World of Wonder have honoured her memory by re-releasing the footage with the top four.

On Twitter, World of Wonder wrote, “The official music video for RuPaul’s The Realness, featuring RuPaul and the top four from Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Rest in power, Chi Chi.”

Chi Chi DeVayne, also known as Zavion Davenport, sadly passed away after health problems relating to pneumonia. Tributes poured in from across the LGBT+ community as many shared their memories of her kindness and talent.

Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria responded to World of Wonder’s video by sharing, “Aw this was really major to share! (Also major to film in the first place!!) So many goddesses in one video. So wonderful to see the entire version finally. Chi Chi will always be the realest.”

Chi Chi’s season 8 top four sisters retweeted the music video on their socials. Naomi Smalls reacted with a love heart emoji.

All Stars season 3 winner Trixi Mattel wrote, “Beautiful! Thank you World Of Wonder! Chi Chi is a star forever.”

One person commented on World of Wonder’s post with, “Chi Chi will always be remembered!”

Another Twitter user expressed, “This [fills] my heart with so much joy! My favourite song with our forever favourite queen!”

The all-new tribute music video ends with a shot of Chi Chi from her All Stars season 3 promo look and the words ‘Rest in Power, Chi Chi DeVayne’. One person said, “Wow, I’m crying.”

